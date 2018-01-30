Had a little nibble on you guys last year and was left disappointed; generally how do you think you will do this year what is the feeling? Surely a better chance now Agar has gone? What you guys done in pre season lot of ins and outs so will gelling the side be problem? Masilla a cracking recruit. Mix bag for me not sure if you guys are worth a bet. Enlighten me . I think KR, Widnes and Salford will be bottom 3 and Catalan still crap away. I think the mighty Trin will go well, Sts and you guys at a push but still unsure.