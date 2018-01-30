WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General feeling how will you do ?

General feeling how will you do ?
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 12:24 am
Posted by newgroundb4cas on Tue Jan 30, 2018 12:24 am
newgroundb4cas User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 5036
Location: Usually at KFC
Had a little nibble on you guys last year and was left disappointed; generally how do you think you will do this year what is the feeling? Surely a better chance now Agar has gone? What you guys done in pre season lot of ins and outs so will gelling the side be problem? Masilla a cracking recruit. Mix bag for me not sure if you guys are worth a bet. Enlighten me :). I think KR, Widnes and Salford will be bottom 3 and Catalan still crap away. I think the mighty Trin will go well, Sts and you guys at a push but still unsure.
UP THE TRIN !!!!
Re: General feeling how will you do ?
Post Tue Jan 30, 2018 8:57 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Jan 30, 2018 8:57 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9199
Looks a tough league. Salford looked very strong and not bottom 4. They'll do ok if they keep lui.
I've a feeling Cas and Hull won't be so high flying this year.

Wire look very strong and I expect nothing less than top 3 and think they are to 2 quality.
once a wire always a wire

