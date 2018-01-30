Thinking of having a little wager on you guys winning it I think Holbrook is excellent and speaks v well. I'm not a fan of Matty Smith though this is the only thing that is holding me back and the signings Warrington have made are quite solid which they will improve think it will be between you lot, Wakey, Cas and Wire this year and Salford, KR and Widnes bottom 3.
Have a good season and always great to welcome you guys to Belle Vue!
