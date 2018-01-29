WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injury Update

Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:03 pm
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:03 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 339
Sita, Dom and Toby all missing for Thursday. Tyrone and Dec will be given every opportunity to prove their fitness.

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... on_opener/
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:12 pm
Posted by easyWire on Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:12 pm
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 16th / 76,498
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 654
Location: Dubai
Looks like Goodwin is okay then.

With only Brown as a real halfback for Thursday, I’m guessing defences will be the key. Hopefully his short kicking game is up to scratch for Atkins.

We all knew Sita wouldn’t make it and Crosby will get his chance eventually. Still look light up front so I hope Hill is in the mood for the full 80.
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:18 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:18 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 21st / 76,498
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9342
When/how did Crosby get injured?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:45 pm
Posted by wire-wire on Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:45 pm
wire-wire
Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Fri Jan 12, 2007 1:52 pm
Posts: 84
Location: On my motorbike or at the HJ
Wires71 wrote:
When/how did Crosby get injured?


Excellent question........
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:49 pm
Posted by Lost in Leeds on Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:49 pm
Lost in Leeds
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 3:57 pm
Posts: 195
Location: Leeds
It must be an injury to buttocks
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 5:46 pm
Posted by Paul Youane on Mon Jan 29, 2018 5:46 pm
Paul Youane
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7312
Wires71 wrote:
When/how did Crosby get injured?


He had his soulder operated on before the end of last season. At the last game of the season he was on the pitch after the match with his arm in a sling so it's no great mystery or secret.
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 5:58 pm
Posted by Big Dave 3 on Mon Jan 29, 2018 5:58 pm
Big Dave 3
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1265
Paul Youane wrote:
He had his soulder operated on before the end of last season. At the last game of the season he was on the pitch after the match with his arm in a sling so it's no great mystery or secret.


Fans see and hear only what they want too!
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 6:53 pm
Posted by Wirefan on Mon Jan 29, 2018 6:53 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4601
Location: Warrington
Perfectly reasonable question. We all accepted the situation last year but the club have said nothing on him this year (that I've seen). Get down off that horse.
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:13 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:13 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 21st / 76,498
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9342
Paul Youane wrote:
He had his soulder operated on before the end of last season. At the last game of the season he was on the pitch after the match with his arm in a sling so it's no great mystery or secret.


I never claimed it was a great mystery or secret, I just asked the question. "When/how did Crosby get injured?".

You have told me when his corrective surgery was but not answered the question.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Injury Update
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 9:09 pm
Posted by Paul Youane on Mon Jan 29, 2018 9:09 pm
Paul Youane
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7312
Wires71 wrote:
I never claimed it was a great mystery or secret, I just asked the question. "When/how did Crosby get injured?".

You have told me when his corrective surgery was but not answered the question.


General rugby league player "maintenance" I'd imagine. Surgery done before end of last season once status safe to give as long recovery time as possible for this season.

Price mentioned it the other week in the Guardian before the Rochdale friendly.

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... or_action/
