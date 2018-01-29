WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan TV - Why subscribe? Waste of money

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Wigan TV - Why subscribe? Waste of money

Post a reply
Wigan TV - Why subscribe? Waste of money
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 3:14 pm
Posted by jonharriss on Mon Jan 29, 2018 3:14 pm
jonharriss Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Jan 29, 2018 10:04 am
Posts: 2
We pay a decent amount of money to subscribe to Wigan TV and what content do we actually get? I was sent an email this morning which another viewer sent to tv (at) wiganwarriors.com - outlining their frustration. I intend to do the same and encourage anyone else who feels the same to do so.

1 - The coverage of friendlies over the past few seasons has been rubbish - the feed regularly drops out, how can they not have sorted it by now, its 2018 !!

2 - Over than highlights, what do we actually get for our money? It hasnt developed at all in the past how many years its been going. It gives you real insight to the club other than the stereotypical club interviews which are very watered down. The Lenagan interviews for example, they are clearly all pre-picked, pre-planned questions that he is asked - he never actually answers what the fans want to know (don't get me started on the disappearance of fans forums!!!)

The club has quite clearly no longer care about fans and the microcosm of Wigan TV highlights this

The email i saw this morning suggested looking the things Rugby AM do - far more content and it's actually fun to watch. Even the fan tv thing that has been set up has produced more content that I have seen that the club actually produces. I watched an interview with the Wigan journo, Paul Wilkinson on there and got more enjoyment from 30 mins of that then listening to some of the stuff on Wigan TV.

Get fans involved - get a talk show, interact with fans, let us ask questions etc etc

At the moment it's simply an expensive, misfiring Lenagan propaganda machine which is rubbish.

New Ideas Needed quickly, otherwise, my subscription will be cancelled like I am sure many others will.
Posted by wiganrugbyblog on Mon Jan 29, 2018 3:23 pm
wiganrugbyblog User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 21st / 76,498
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 53
Thank you for your kind words (I think) re Wigan Fan TV. I do think Wigan TV works well though - I think the amount of U19's games they show without issue probably points to how difficult it is to broadcast from the likes of Swinton...
A Wigan fansite and blog, by fans for fans.

Check out match previews, reports and content at //www.wiganrugby.blog
Posted by Grimmy on Mon Jan 29, 2018 3:38 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 6th / 76,498
Quiz Score: 556
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12774
When they introduced it, it was rubbish (you had to wait ages for the games, then they would routinely not upload them/put them up late), but I think it's pretty good value now to have access to all the games a couple of days after they are played. That's all I got it for really, suspect most people are the same. I've allowed mine to elapse because there were literally no none-sky games that I wanted to watch back last year because of how poor we were. I'll likely sign back up again once there is a none-sky game I want to watch back.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Posted by CyberPieMan on Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:11 pm
CyberPieMan User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm
Posts: 887
wiganrugbyblog wrote:
Thank you for your kind words (I think) re Wigan Fan TV. I do think Wigan TV works well though - I think the amount of U19's games they show without issue probably points to how difficult it is to broadcast from the likes of Swinton...

If I was based 200 miles away & not 20, I'd probably shell out for a sub. But complaining that you can't get a line out of Swinton is complete b'lox. The Mayfield/Crosfields game streamed on Saturday was faultless (except for a 90 second power outage about 2 minutes from time). I know they're not the BBC, but if you're advertising content that people closer to home might want to fork out for then you need to have a USP and deliver it - professionally.
Everything is Awesome
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Mon Jan 29, 2018 4:33 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 15th / 76,498
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1280
I watched the Leigh and Swinton games with no issues? I thought it was much better now that they’ve added score graphics and some commentary.
Posted by Itchy Arsenal on Mon Jan 29, 2018 5:23 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 18th / 76,498
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1163
Location: God's little acre
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I watched the Leigh and Swinton games with no issues? I thought it was much better now that they’ve added score graphics and some commentary.

Unfortunately I couldn't get to the Leyth game as I had planned so had to watch on Wigan TV - like yourself I had no problems.
Didn't watch all of the Swinton game yesterday but the minutes that I watched again I had no problems.
I had major issues last season culminating in the U19's final fiasco however, thus far I've had no technical issues
I subscribe mainly for the U19's matches
Personally I like the IL interviews even accepting that the majority if not all of the questions I'm sure are predetermined prior to the interview. I hope we get an interview from IL before the season starts.
Posted by That Mon on Mon Jan 29, 2018 5:36 pm
That Mon User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 18th / 76,498
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2007 8:42 am
Posts: 168
I think it could be better a few more features would be good things like the season launch are easy set up and good minute fillers. More in pre season is a good way if keeping us connected and interested building to season start even releaaing some free on FB / Twitter would be good for the club and fans alike.
Posted by Pieman on Mon Jan 29, 2018 5:39 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 20th / 76,498
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2573
Location: Atherton
its always the same, big build up terrible service, they arent set up for the amount of subscribers.
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Mon Jan 29, 2018 5:57 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 19th / 76,498
Quiz Score: 724
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30339
I went to both the Leigh and Swinton games so didn't watch it "live" on Wigan t.v.
It appears that some fans have problems but others don't.

What platform was it being watched on ipad/iphone, windows or android? I know last year the iphone users appeared ok but there were problems with windows/android.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Steve, Bigredwarrior, exiled Warrior, hatty, jaws1, MelbourneWarrior, Tricky Dicky and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,681,2551,68476,4984,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM