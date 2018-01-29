We pay a decent amount of money to subscribe to Wigan TV and what content do we actually get? I was sent an email this morning which another viewer sent to tv (at) wiganwarriors.com - outlining their frustration. I intend to do the same and encourage anyone else who feels the same to do so.
1 - The coverage of friendlies over the past few seasons has been rubbish - the feed regularly drops out, how can they not have sorted it by now, its 2018 !!
2 - Over than highlights, what do we actually get for our money? It hasnt developed at all in the past how many years its been going. It gives you real insight to the club other than the stereotypical club interviews which are very watered down. The Lenagan interviews for example, they are clearly all pre-picked, pre-planned questions that he is asked - he never actually answers what the fans want to know (don't get me started on the disappearance of fans forums!!!)
The club has quite clearly no longer care about fans and the microcosm of Wigan TV highlights this
The email i saw this morning suggested looking the things Rugby AM do - far more content and it's actually fun to watch. Even the fan tv thing that has been set up has produced more content that I have seen that the club actually produces. I watched an interview with the Wigan journo, Paul Wilkinson on there and got more enjoyment from 30 mins of that then listening to some of the stuff on Wigan TV.
Get fans involved - get a talk show, interact with fans, let us ask questions etc etc
At the moment it's simply an expensive, misfiring Lenagan propaganda machine which is rubbish.
New Ideas Needed quickly, otherwise, my subscription will be cancelled like I am sure many others will.
