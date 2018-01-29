I just wanted to draw your attention to the above event at St Mary's College TOMORROW NIGHT (Tuesday). It is a fundraising event to support the school's overseas volunteering work and special guests will include Paul Cooke, Gareth Ellis and Lee Crooks, who will be discussing their careers to date. Andrew Heffernan and Chris Atkin will be also be there to chat about Hull KR in 2018, along with Matty Marsh and Will Oakes. The whole evening will be hosted by Radio Humberside's Richard Stead and will be an evening of interviews, discussion and audience Q&A. It should be a really interesting evening for any rugby league fan in Hull and a good curtain-raiser to the new season. The event is in the school's theatre, there will be a bar available and tickets (£5) can be purchased here:
https://www.hullboxoffice.com/events/an ... gby-league
I know it is late notice but it is a great cause we are supporting and so it'd be fantastic if you can pop along and support the event.
