Wakefield Trinity Tempted

Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:29 pm
bellycouldtackle on Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:29 pm
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1761
Location: wakefield
I would be tempted to play Lynn and Arundel in the centres against Hull KR and put Toupou on the wing marking Carney. Bill is our best defensive winger and will be our best chance of nullifying the obvious threat from the Tank on the Flank
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:36 pm
PopTart on Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:36 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9783
Location: wakefield
Although i agree with your points I'm happy with BJB facing him.
I like Tupou in the centre.
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:36 pm
Wildcat26 on Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:36 pm
Wildcat26
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 729
Location: Wakefield
Whilst he probably has the ability to bulldozer his way over the try line given the right opportunity, he does not stand a chance in the air against BJB or TJ - Swings and round about`s and i would stick with TJ and BJB on our wings with Tupou in centre and then that last centre spot is down to Arundel or Lynne.
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:39 pm
financialtimes on Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:39 pm
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1285
Surely the best way to nullify the threat of carney (and any winger) is to make sure you defence moves up quick enough to prevent the ball from getting out there?
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 1:25 pm
vastman on Mon Jan 29, 2018 1:25 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27008
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I would be tempted to play Lynn and Arundel in the centres against Hull KR and put Toupou on the wing marking Carney. Bill is our best defensive winger and will be our best chance of nullifying the obvious threat from the Tank on the Flank


Do you seriously still rate Carney, more like a plank than a tank these days.

Is he really the obvious threat! I'm sure HKR will surprise us but he's not going to be it imho, I think you're looking at reputations there.

Still who know he may have found his mojo again, it does happen.
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 1:28 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Mon Jan 29, 2018 1:28 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6311
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I would go Tupou with Arundell over Lyne.
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 1:28 pm
Prince Buster on Mon Jan 29, 2018 1:28 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3561
Location: Orange street
What I like about this topic is the fact that we can have these types of discussions!!!!
The fact that we have such a good and versatile squad makes such discussions possible, and to me that's a sign that squad wise, this club is in the best shape its ever been in the SL era
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 2:05 pm
metallicat on Mon Jan 29, 2018 2:05 pm
metallicat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 402
Agreed Prince B. Don't agree with Bellys OP.
Why play someone out of position when we have practically a full strength squad to select from?
And you wouldn't pick wingers based on defensive qualities.
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 2:58 pm
bellycouldtackle on Mon Jan 29, 2018 2:58 pm
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1761
Location: wakefield
I would pick everyone on defensive ability first. For me its the most important asset a player should have. Hull KR have , I think, the best squad of players for any side that has been promoted. They have good players with SL experience, Not seen the odds yet but I think with home advantage etc if I was setting the handicap I would say this match was will be off scratch.
For me Carney is a massive threat, if he gets a one on one close to the line there are not many who can stop him, they do not have to create an overlap, so hence my opinion that you mark him with Toupou. Bill scored a hat rick against Wigan last season when on the wing plus played his GF in Aus on the wing so not a position he is unaccustomed to.
Re: Tempted
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 3:00 pm
Wildthing on Mon Jan 29, 2018 3:00 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11633
Location: The City of Wakefield
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I would pick everyone on defensive ability first. For me its the most important asset a player should have. Hull KR have , I think, the best squad of players for any side that has been promoted. They have good players with SL experience, Not seen the odds yet but I think with home advantage etc if I was setting the handicap I would say this match was will be off scratch.
For me Carney is a massive threat, if he gets a one on one close to the line there are not many who can stop him, they do not have to create an overlap, so hence my opinion that you mark him with Toupou. Bill scored a hat rick against Wigan last season when on the wing plus played his GF in Aus on the wing so not a position he is unaccustomed to.


Hull KR are +4 at most Bookies.
