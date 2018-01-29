|
I would be tempted to play Lynn and Arundel in the centres against Hull KR and put Toupou on the wing marking Carney. Bill is our best defensive winger and will be our best chance of nullifying the obvious threat from the Tank on the Flank
Posted by
PopTart
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:36 pm
|
Although i agree with your points I'm happy with BJB facing him.
I like Tupou in the centre.
Posted by
Wildcat26
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:36 pm
|
|
Whilst he probably has the ability to bulldozer his way over the try line given the right opportunity, he does not stand a chance in the air against BJB or TJ - Swings and round about`s and i would stick with TJ and BJB on our wings with Tupou in centre and then that last centre spot is down to Arundel or Lynne.
Surely the best way to nullify the threat of carney (and any winger) is to make sure you defence moves up quick enough to prevent the ball from getting out there?
Posted by
vastman
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 1:25 pm
|
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I would be tempted to play Lynn and Arundel in the centres against Hull KR and put Toupou on the wing marking Carney. Bill is our best defensive winger and will be our best chance of nullifying the obvious threat from the Tank on the Flank
Do you seriously still rate Carney, more like a plank than a tank these days.
Is he really the obvious threat! I'm sure HKR will surprise us but he's not going to be it imho, I think you're looking at reputations there.
Still who know he may have found his mojo again, it does happen.
|
|
I would go Tupou with Arundell over Lyne.
|
What I like about this topic is the fact that we can have these types of discussions!!!!
The fact that we have such a good and versatile squad makes such discussions possible, and to me that's a sign that squad wise, this club is in the best shape its ever been in the SL era
Agreed Prince B. Don't agree with Bellys OP.
Why play someone out of position when we have practically a full strength squad to select from?
And you wouldn't pick wingers based on defensive qualities.
I would pick everyone on defensive ability first. For me its the most important asset a player should have. Hull KR have , I think, the best squad of players for any side that has been promoted. They have good players with SL experience, Not seen the odds yet but I think with home advantage etc if I was setting the handicap I would say this match was will be off scratch.
For me Carney is a massive threat, if he gets a one on one close to the line there are not many who can stop him, they do not have to create an overlap, so hence my opinion that you mark him with Toupou. Bill scored a hat rick against Wigan last season when on the wing plus played his GF in Aus on the wing so not a position he is unaccustomed to.
Posted by
Wildthing
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 3:00 pm
|
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I would pick everyone on defensive ability first. For me its the most important asset a player should have. Hull KR have , I think, the best squad of players for any side that has been promoted. They have good players with SL experience, Not seen the odds yet but I think with home advantage etc if I was setting the handicap I would say this match was will be off scratch.
For me Carney is a massive threat, if he gets a one on one close to the line there are not many who can stop him, they do not have to create an overlap, so hence my opinion that you mark him with Toupou. Bill scored a hat rick against Wigan last season when on the wing plus played his GF in Aus on the wing so not a position he is unaccustomed to.
Hull KR are +4 at most Bookies.
