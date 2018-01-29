Reports today suggesting Big Nige left with a Â£500K golden hand shake.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barney Stinson, Bearded, bramleyrhino, Bullseye, financialtimes, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, HXSparky, Jimathay, Kevs Head, oooh Gravy!, Salford red all over, Someday, steadygetyerboots-on, That Mon, The Horses Mouth, tigersteve, Wigg'n, wire-quin, yorksguy1865 and 150 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,680,903
|1,446
|76,495
|4,559
|SET