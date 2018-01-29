WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyrone Roberts

Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:53 am
Posted by Oxford Exile on Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:53 am
Is he playing on Thursday? Really want to see this guy in action ASAP!
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 9:34 am
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Mon Jan 29, 2018 9:34 am
The 19 for Thursday's game should be announced tomorrow.
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 9:43 am
Posted by Gaz3376 on Mon Jan 29, 2018 9:43 am
If he's touch and go as believed he will be in the squad with a late fitness test. Heard whispers of Goodwin having a knock too.
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 9:45 am
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Mon Jan 29, 2018 9:45 am
I think the longer the season goes on and the dryer the pitches get we will see the best of Tyrone Roberts. I am still very much looking forward to "The New Era" Wire on Thursday. Everything that is coming out of the club from the Coach, Players and Staff is very encouraging.

