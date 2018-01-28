WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nigel Wood

Nigel Wood
Post Sun Jan 28, 2018 10:53 pm
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Sun Jan 28, 2018 10:53 pm
Because Nigel has done such a poop job running the RFL , they (whoever they are now?) are going to give him Â£500,000 according to RLE !!! I can only think that he made a clause in the chief executive contract whilst he STILL held the position that this would happen. The game has very little money spare, yet this man gets half a million for LEAVING! Christ on a bike..
Not only that but he now gets PAID to visit places like New York in his new â€˜jobâ€™ he must live next to a rainbow and a field of four leaf clovers, how does anyone so useless get so â€˜lucky â€˜ ?
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:24 am
Posted by Willzay on Mon Jan 29, 2018 12:24 am
Just sums up the administration of the sport. They really can't do anything right at the the minute.
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:41 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:41 am
I don't usually have any gripe with someone in a high profile and pressurised role wanting a high salary, with this I do.

We are a minority sport, and probably a good percentage of our clubs are financially struggling, or have done over the past few years.

I bet there are several fans who have a good all round knowledge of the sport, who has a sound business knowledge could do a better job, who would see the sports welfare as paramount for a much smaller salary.

Just think how much could be put back into the sport in grassroots development and good marketing Tec.
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:01 am
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:01 am
But this isnâ€™t his salary EW this is a pay off because HE left his job!!
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Post Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:16 am
Posted by lampyboy on Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:16 am
Good for him. If he can come away with a deal like that he does right.
It reflects perfectly what going on in the uk today
People who have achieved sfa walking away with massive pay outs . He isn't worth a dime

Return to Wakefield Trinity







