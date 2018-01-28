Because Nigel has done such a poop job running the RFL , they (whoever they are now?) are going to give him Â£500,000 according to RLE !!! I can only think that he made a clause in the chief executive contract whilst he STILL held the position that this would happen. The game has very little money spare, yet this man gets half a million for LEAVING! Christ on a bike..
Not only that but he now gets PAID to visit places like New York in his new â€˜jobâ€™ he must live next to a rainbow and a field of four leaf clovers, how does anyone so useless get so â€˜lucky â€˜ ?
