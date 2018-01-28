|
https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/rfl-no-rush-confirm-structure-2019/
So, as the season starts what exactly is the "end game" for clubs like London, Leigh, Fax, Fev, Toulouse and the Canadians? I can't think of any other sport where the season starts before the teams or players know what they will get for winning?
If we get a scenario where TO, TW, Leigh and Fev are in the Middle 8's and 2 of those teams earn automatic promotion, will they be promoted? If Catalan were to find themselves up against the TW in the MPG, what would be the fate of the loser?
I'm sorry, but Nigel knew what was coming and has left a complete and utter fiasco for Rimmer (who I wouldn't employ to walk my dog) to try and spin as a positive. Adam Pearson talks of "game changing alterations to the sport' but the reality is that the 12 current SL chairmen need to decide NOW what is at stake for the season, not when it suits them!
Posted by
RoyBoy29
on Sun Jan 28, 2018 10:07 pm
|
Catalan wont be relegated, the RFL will see to that
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Catalan wont be relegated, the RFL will see to that
I heard the same comments over and over again in regards to a team from South of Watford and what do you know, that was wrong too....
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Catalan wont be relegated, the RFL will see to that
Actually think that could be dependent on who if any might be coming up to SL. If Toronto and/or Toulouse come up they might sacrifice them. If Leigh &/or Fev then think they'll probably get a reprieve.I Don't actually think they want to go to franchising (a system I dislike), till at least 2020. Giving New York/ Boston and Hamilton should they all decide to join at least 1 season to sort themselves out.
As for the original question. The fact that no one has a clue as to what going on THIS season let alone the future, is disgraceful. Before the world cup every club should have known exactly what's going to be happening for at least the next 3 years, what they were playing for etc.
How exactly can anyone promote the game if we can't even fully explain what happens at the end of the season?
Posted by
Someday
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:15 am
It does not surprise me what is going on this season every year something happiness in rugby league that does not and will not happen in other sports it happened years ago when they decided to make change to the structure and dropped teams in to league 1 has it was known then with out notice so they don’t care
Posted by
Alan
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:53 am
|
It's disgraceful - yet another example of what makes our sport a laughing stock amongst my soccer loving friends.
Posted by
Sadfish
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:53 am
|
if bradford and london can be relegated then so can the catalans.
I think right now they could go down, maybe they will change the rules to give more options, anyone who loves the sport must know that a pro club in the south of france is in everyones best interest.
The OP though makes a good point about the effect on the championship clubs but if SL moves to 14 then there surely is more for them to play for......?
Sounds very much as though the RFL are playing the waiting game to see if Toronto and Toulouse come up to standard and then promote them in the name of expansion.
Posted by
DGM
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:43 am
|
Why does our sport seem to mess up what should be something fairly straightforward? To be honest, they've missed the boat for 2019 IMO, it's too late in the day to change anything now, and a new structure (if they have to change it) should come in for 2020.
The current structure isn't perfect (I'm not sure in reality there is a perfect system), but what I felt it has done is re-ignite the Championship & League 1, and opened our doors to potential investors, knowing they can realistically aspire to SL. This is why I feel P&R has to stay. Franchising also had it's merits, but it was pretty boring for most clubs.
Posted by
wire-quin
on Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:51 am
|
Surely teams set out with a strategy for the season. When to peak etc etc. I remember Mac at The Broncos saying you need to do enough in the main part of the season to prepare for and peak at the back end.
If we are moving to franchises why buy in a squad. I'm convinced thats what London have done. They've brought one player in and let several go. You could argue its cost cutting but then why hang onto an academy set up.
