Posted by Call Me God on Sun Jan 28, 2018 9:51 pm
Call Me God
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 5th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 602
https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/rfl-no-rush-confirm-structure-2019/

So, as the season starts what exactly is the "end game" for clubs like London, Leigh, Fax, Fev, Toulouse and the Canadians? I can't think of any other sport where the season starts before the teams or players know what they will get for winning?
If we get a scenario where TO, TW, Leigh and Fev are in the Middle 8's and 2 of those teams earn automatic promotion, will they be promoted? If Catalan were to find themselves up against the TW in the MPG, what would be the fate of the loser?

I'm sorry, but Nigel knew what was coming and has left a complete and utter fiasco for Rimmer (who I wouldn't employ to walk my dog) to try and spin as a positive. Adam Pearson talks of "game changing alterations to the sport' but the reality is that the 12 current SL chairmen need to decide NOW what is at stake for the season, not when it suits them! :DEPRESSED:
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sun Jan 28, 2018 10:07 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 17th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 812
Catalan wont be relegated, the RFL will see to that
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Jan 28, 2018 11:37 pm
Call Me God
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 5th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 602
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Catalan wont be relegated, the RFL will see to that

I heard the same comments over and over again in regards to a team from South of Watford and what do you know, that was wrong too....
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Mon Jan 29, 2018 1:20 am
luke ShipleyRed
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 11th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 177
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Catalan wont be relegated, the RFL will see to that



Actually think that could be dependent on who if any might be coming up to SL. If Toronto and/or Toulouse come up they might sacrifice them. If Leigh &/or Fev then think they'll probably get a reprieve.I Don't actually think they want to go to franchising (a system I dislike), till at least 2020. Giving New York/ Boston and Hamilton should they all decide to join at least 1 season to sort themselves out.

As for the original question. The fact that no one has a clue as to what going on THIS season let alone the future, is disgraceful. Before the world cup every club should have known exactly what's going to be happening for at least the next 3 years, what they were playing for etc.

How exactly can anyone promote the game if we can't even fully explain what happens at the end of the season?
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Posted by Someday on Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:15 am
Someday
Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 31
It does not surprise me what is going on this season every year something happiness in rugby league that does not and will not happen in other sports it happened years ago when they decided to make change to the structure and dropped teams in to league 1 has it was known then with out notice so they don’t care
Posted by Alan on Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:53 am
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 14th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10225
Location: Back in Lancashire
It's disgraceful - yet another example of what makes our sport a laughing stock amongst my soccer loving friends.
Posted by Sadfish on Mon Jan 29, 2018 7:53 am
Sadfish
ADMIN
ADMIN
Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 10th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 520
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20574
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
if bradford and london can be relegated then so can the catalans.

I think right now they could go down, maybe they will change the rules to give more options, anyone who loves the sport must know that a pro club in the south of france is in everyones best interest.

The OP though makes a good point about the effect on the championship clubs but if SL moves to 14 then there surely is more for them to play for......?
Image
Posted by Judder Man on Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:34 am
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 21st / 76,495
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5643
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Sounds very much as though the RFL are playing the waiting game to see if Toronto and Toulouse come up to standard and then promote them in the name of expansion.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Posted by DGM on Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:43 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2265
Why does our sport seem to mess up what should be something fairly straightforward? To be honest, they've missed the boat for 2019 IMO, it's too late in the day to change anything now, and a new structure (if they have to change it) should come in for 2020.

The current structure isn't perfect (I'm not sure in reality there is a perfect system), but what I felt it has done is re-ignite the Championship & League 1, and opened our doors to potential investors, knowing they can realistically aspire to SL. This is why I feel P&R has to stay. Franchising also had it's merits, but it was pretty boring for most clubs.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Posted by wire-quin on Mon Jan 29, 2018 8:51 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 16th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5563
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Surely teams set out with a strategy for the season. When to peak etc etc. I remember Mac at The Broncos saying you need to do enough in the main part of the season to prepare for and peak at the back end.

If we are moving to franchises why buy in a squad. I'm convinced thats what London have done. They've brought one player in and let several go. You could argue its cost cutting but then why hang onto an academy set up.
Mac out!

Users browsing this forum: Barney Stinson, Bearded, bramleyrhino, Bullseye, financialtimes, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, HXSparky, Jimathay, Kevs Head, oooh Gravy!, Salford red all over, Someday, steadygetyerboots-on, That Mon, The Horses Mouth, tigersteve, Wigg'n, wire-quin, yorksguy1865 and 147 guests

