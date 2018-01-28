WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radford gives 3 more young players a trip to Australia

Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Jan 28, 2018 8:13 pm
Mrs Barista
Good to see Radford and the club rewarding 3 more players with the opportunity to experience Australia. :D

Posted by WIZEB on Sun Jan 28, 2018 9:19 pm
It's a disgrace......
Bloody Radford!

