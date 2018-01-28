Fair bit of FC representation in the team that took on Batley today (think they're the division above?), three of them getting tries (Ross Osborne, Jack Downs, Hakim Miloudi). Liam Harris 3 from 3 with the boot also.
With all due respect to Doncaster, I'm a little surprised somebody a division higher hasn't gone in for Richard Owen. A quick google suggests he was cleared of the charges against him, and he's still only 27. Not a low maintenance character perhaps, and maybe not SL standard now, but still.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
With all due respect to Doncaster, I'm a little surprised somebody a division higher hasn't gone in for Richard Owen. A quick google suggests he was cleared of the charges against him, and he's still only 27. Not a low maintenance character perhaps, and maybe not SL standard now, but still.
Must admit I did a double-take, surely championship standard?
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.