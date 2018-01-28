WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doncaster Partnership

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Doncaster Partnership

Post a reply
Doncaster Partnership
Post Sun Jan 28, 2018 7:28 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Jan 28, 2018 7:28 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 19th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 760
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25315
Location: West Yorkshire
Fair bit of FC representation in the team that took on Batley today (think they're the division above?), three of them getting tries (Ross Osborne, Jack Downs, Hakim Miloudi). Liam Harris 3 from 3 with the boot also.

Image
Re: Doncaster Partnership
Post Sun Jan 28, 2018 7:40 pm
Posted by Mild Rover on Sun Jan 28, 2018 7:40 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 20th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9970
Location: Leicestershire.
With all due respect to Doncaster, I'm a little surprised somebody a division higher hasn't gone in for Richard Owen. A quick google suggests he was cleared of the charges against him, and he's still only 27. Not a low maintenance character perhaps, and maybe not SL standard now, but still.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Doncaster Partnership
Post Sun Jan 28, 2018 8:05 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Jan 28, 2018 8:05 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 19th / 76,495
Quiz Score: 760
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25315
Location: West Yorkshire
Mild Rover wrote:
With all due respect to Doncaster, I'm a little surprised somebody a division higher hasn't gone in for Richard Owen. A quick google suggests he was cleared of the charges against him, and he's still only 27. Not a low maintenance character perhaps, and maybe not SL standard now, but still.

Must admit I did a double-take, surely championship standard?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andymacca, Beanman, C for Cuckoo, DGM, Faithful One, FC Callum, FoD FC Army, oooh Gravy! and 150 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,680,8091,73076,4954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM