Bulls 0-34 Wolfpack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0i-_kvL1gY
Ex-Leigh players ('twixt the two matchday squads) 12
Points scored by the above: 22
Toronto errors: 20
Toronto penalties conceded: 14
Kerfuffle: 1 (minor)
Liam eager for the ball (and two tries).
AJ won't need to trouble his mam with his kit!!
Poor surface and conditions, game BB pack out-muscled but not as much as you might expect. Wolfpack's only pre-season outing.
For those both lucky and hardy enough to have seen Leigh Mk '18, please watch the above and voice thoughts accordingly in advance of Feb 4.
