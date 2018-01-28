WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Those Canadians

Those Canadians
Sun Jan 28, 2018 1:35 am
Bent&Bongser
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1275
Location: Here (But Only for the Beer)
Bulls 0-34 Wolfpack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0i-_kvL1gY

Ex-Leigh players ('twixt the two matchday squads) 12
Points scored by the above: 22
Toronto errors: 20
Toronto penalties conceded: 14
Kerfuffle: 1 (minor)

Liam eager for the ball (and two tries).
AJ won't need to trouble his mam with his kit!!

Poor surface and conditions, game BB pack out-muscled but not as much as you might expect. Wolfpack's only pre-season outing.

For those both lucky and hardy enough to have seen Leigh Mk '18, please watch the above and voice thoughts accordingly in advance of Feb 4. :thumb:
Re: Those Canadians
Sun Jan 28, 2018 9:28 am
Cokey
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3417
Location: Leigh
We've nowt to worry about. Btw - Ben Thaler is not the referee.
