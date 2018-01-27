WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale Mayfield vs Crosfields Live - BBC Online

Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Sat Jan 27, 2018 1:54 pm
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/rugby-league/42582811

Starts @ 2pm
Posted by Original BullyBoy on Sat Jan 27, 2018 2:12 pm
Trying to stream this but it just keeps freezing I dont think the BBC have given this enough bandwidth for the amount of people trying to watch it
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Sat Jan 27, 2018 2:35 pm
Original BullyBoy wrote:
Trying to stream this but it just keeps freezing I dont think the BBC have given this enough bandwidth for the amount of people trying to watch it


Streaming is excellent on an Amazon firebox using "firefox". No freezing at all.
Posted by karetaker on Sat Jan 27, 2018 2:47 pm
I’m having no problems with the BBC site, I’m watching on my iPad, anyway that pitch brings back memories of the winter days at Wilderspool.
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Sat Jan 27, 2018 3:04 pm
There is no reason why this streaming by the BBC could not be done for every game.

