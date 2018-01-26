WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Predictions Thread

2018 Super League Predictions Thread
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 11:48 pm
loiner81
Have we had one on yet? Can see one on the VT but not here.

If not then here's mine...........

After 23 rounds:
-------------------
Saints
Castleford
Leeds
Hull FC
Warrington
Wigan
Wakefield
Huddersefield
Catalan
Hull KR
Salford
Widnes


Top 4 after Super 8s
-----------------------
Saints
Leeds
Hull
Warrington

LLS: Saints
GF: Leeds
Challenge Cup winners: Saints

Relegated: Widnes


-----------------------------------

Sal.. little bet for charity?
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: 2018 Super League Predictions Thread
Post Sat Jan 27, 2018 6:44 am
RHINO-MARK
ST's
Leeds
Cas
Hull
Wire
Wigan
Wakey
Giants
Salford
HKR
Catalans
Widnes

Top 4 after super 8's
ST's
Leeds
Cas
HFC

LLS-ST's CC- Cas GF-Rhinos
Relegated--Widnes Promoted-Leigh
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

