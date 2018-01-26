Have we had one on yet? Can see one on the VT but not here.
If not then here's mine...........
After 23 rounds:
-------------------
Saints
Castleford
Leeds
Hull FC
Warrington
Wigan
Wakefield
Huddersefield
Catalan
Hull KR
Salford
Widnes
Top 4 after Super 8s
-----------------------
Saints
Leeds
Hull
Warrington
LLS: Saints
GF: Leeds
Challenge Cup winners: Saints
Relegated: Widnes
-----------------------------------
Sal.. little bet for charity?
If not then here's mine...........
After 23 rounds:
-------------------
Saints
Castleford
Leeds
Hull FC
Warrington
Wigan
Wakefield
Huddersefield
Catalan
Hull KR
Salford
Widnes
Top 4 after Super 8s
-----------------------
Saints
Leeds
Hull
Warrington
LLS: Saints
GF: Leeds
Challenge Cup winners: Saints
Relegated: Widnes
-----------------------------------
Sal.. little bet for charity?