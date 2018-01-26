London Skolars v London Broncos annual London Clash is one of the highlights of the London season. It marks a critical opportunity for both clubs to test themselves against each other in the run up to the start of the season. It also allows fans of rugby league in London the chance to meet up and celebrate the home grown talent that has made its way into both squads over the years. The game also provdes an opportunity to see who can get local bragging rights as unofficial champions of London.
Many players in both squads have come from the London system some via the Skolars like Daniel Hindmarsh and some from the Broncos pathways like Louis Robinson. This match means a lot to both sets of players who know each other well.
We are also very pleased to announce history will be made when the top 2 amateur teams in London, London Chargers V Hammersmith Hill Hoists play each other in the Rd1 of the Ladbroke Challenge Cup.
All in all great London talent on show a not to be missed event & great value for money!
Skolars will also put on a real ale festival from 12 to help lubricate the voices of the fans. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/london-cla ... 9556573777
