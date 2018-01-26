WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club

Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 4:54 pm
Posted by DGM on Fri Jan 26, 2018 4:54 pm
Release agreed with Hull and signed a 2 yr deal with Toronto
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 5:20 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Fri Jan 26, 2018 5:20 pm
Don't think he had the physicality that our wingers are deemed to need, but he had great speed. Should do well with Toronto
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 5:38 pm
Posted by Irregular Hoops on Fri Jan 26, 2018 5:38 pm
http://www.totalrl.com/toronto-land-hul ... awsthorne/
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 6:28 pm
Posted by bonaire on Fri Jan 26, 2018 6:28 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
Don't think he had the physicality that our wingers are deemed to need, but he had great speed. Should do well with Toronto


15 stone and 185cm hardly small.Fast, versatile and can also play full back
The problem with Nick was defence but then again the defence of Griffin and Talanoa is poor.
I would rather have worked with Rawsthorne than Miloudi but i guess he wanted to play more games.
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 6:56 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Fri Jan 26, 2018 6:56 pm
Disappointing, but understandable with several backs ahead of him - he needs regular rugby at his age. I'm not sure about Miloudi albeit based on very limited evidence - not exactly in the "safe as houses" Shaun Briscoe mould.
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 7:00 pm
Posted by ccs on Fri Jan 26, 2018 7:00 pm
We played Toronto earlier in the week, they've just lost 3 key players, they have money to spend, and Rawsthorne has family in Canada.
Not the end of the world.
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 8:02 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Fri Jan 26, 2018 8:02 pm
He has ability but a long way off the finished product, shame to lose him but you cant keep everyone. Would have been behind Griffin, Logan and probably Miloudi as backs cover and Sanderson looks useful too.

Will be interested to see how he goes though. I think championship is the right level for him at this stage of his development.
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 8:16 pm
Posted by Dave K. on Fri Jan 26, 2018 8:16 pm
I looked the lookif him, but not really Radford's type of winger. I would have prepared to see a year long loan deal, but maybe he wanted to go permanently.

Does him and Thompson going give us a bit of cap space to play with just incase?
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 9:16 pm
Posted by knockersbumpMKII on Fri Jan 26, 2018 9:16 pm
Dave K. wrote:
I looked the lookif him, but not really Radford's type of winger. I would have prepared to see a year long loan deal, but maybe he wanted to go permanently.

Does him and Thompson going give us a bit of cap space to play with just incase?

no chance, we've had all this before, having to offload players at last minute to ensure we were under the cap.
Think this is a waste, I'd rather have seen Talanoa let go and younger, faster more talented players get a chance. Talanoa is ok but he's on and off particularly in defence.
Re: Nick Rawsthorne Leaves Club
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 9:37 pm
Posted by Sebasteeno on Fri Jan 26, 2018 9:37 pm
Knockers your clueless - Talanoa is a very good and established SL player - Rawsthorne was just that Raw! Hes been given a chance to impress both with the club and on loan and whilst not been awful hasnt impressed either. Plus he wants to play which he isnt gonna do here. Right decision by both the club and player

