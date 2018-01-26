WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1

Posted by FoxyRhino on Fri Jan 26, 2018 4:23 pm
A new season means another year of the Prediction Competition

Prediction Competition 2018 Rules

Predictions will be made for the 23 weeks of Super League matches, 7 weeks of the Super 8 league and the Rhinos World Club Challenge game (plus in the event of the Rhinos being in the Qualifying 8, the 7 weeks of Rhinos Qualifying Games)

Predictions should be made before the first game of the weekend kicks off, any predictions made after this will only score for any games that haven't started at the time of posting.

Correctly predict a draw: 5 points
Correctly predict the right winning team and the right margin: 3 points
Correctly predict the right winning team, but not the right margin: 1 point
Anything else: 0 points

The top 4 scorers at the end of the regular season (after 30 weeks) will be eligibile for the end of season play-off prediction competition.

In the event of 2 players tying on points at the end of the regular season, the criteria for breaking the tie will be the person who has predicted the most scores exactly correct during the season.
In the event of 2 players still being tied, then the player who has had the smallest combined margin in error throughout the season will progress.

Rules for play-off competition

The usual scoring system will apply but in the event of 2 players scoring an equal amount of points, the tie-breaker will be the player with the smallest combined margin of error over the week's play-off games (the score at 80 minutes being the one used)

If this is also equal, the player who finished higher in the regular season will proceed in the competition.

The winner of the Prediction Competition Grand Final will win a 2019 Rhinos home shirt.
Posted by FoxyRhino on Fri Jan 26, 2018 4:24 pm
Week 1 fixtures

Warrington (WAR) v Leeds (LEE)
Hull FC (HFC) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Salford (SAL) v Wigan (WIG)
St Helens (STH) v Castleford (CAS)
Hull KR (HKR) v Wakefield (WAK)
Widnes (WID) v Catalans (CAT)

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed above for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

For example, sample predictions for Week 1 would be in the format (nothing else apart from a 3 letter code and a number (or the word DRAW) is required).

WAR 1
HFC 2
SAL 3
STH 4
HKR 5
WID 6

Good luck to everyone
Posted by Biff Tannen on Fri Jan 26, 2018 4:46 pm
Nice one Foxy, cheers for running this again. Awful year for me last year on this and i have to admit to not being up to speed with pre season form and changes so far so this a stab in the dark! Here goes...

WAR 6
HFC 10
WIG 10
STH 4
WAK 16
CAT 10
Posted by RHINO-MARK on Fri Jan 26, 2018 4:57 pm
LEE 8
HFC 10
WIG 14
STH 7
WAK 14
CAT 8

Cheers mate
Posted by LJ54 on Fri Jan 26, 2018 6:46 pm
LEE 13
HUD 3
WIG 14
CAS 8
WAK 8
WID 6
Posted by Frosties. on Fri Jan 26, 2018 7:09 pm
Warrington (WAR) v Leeds (LEE) - LEE 14
Hull FC (HFC) v Huddersfield (HUD) - HFC 8
Salford (SAL) v Wigan (WIG) - WIG 18
St Helens (STH) v Castleford (CAS) - STH 12
Hull KR (HKR) v Wakefield (WAK) - WAK 12
Widnes (WID) v Catalans (CAT) - CAT 8
Posted by PrinterThe on Fri Jan 26, 2018 7:30 pm
LEE - 6
HFC - 10
WIG - 12
DRAW (STH-CAS)
WAK - 8
WID - 10

