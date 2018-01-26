WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sky Deal

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Sky Deal

Post a reply
Sky Deal
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:36 pm
Posted by financialtimes on Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:36 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 11th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1276
I don't normally start topics on here and I have toyed with the decision to post this as it may reveal more about me to some users, and I would prefer a degree of anonymity however I feel that this needs to be in the public domain.

For my sins I am the chairman of one of wakefields community clubs, the current standard of the game means that as volantary run none for profit organisations, we have to be pretty smart on budgets and spending and last year in October we decided to cancel our Sky TV package as it cost approx 25% of our fixed monthly outgoings and would save us over £3k a year. Even though as an RFL affiliated club we get a subsidised deal on Sky (a pub of similar size would pay approx £30k a year). I was contacted by Sky business to ask If we would be interested in reinstating Sky and as it was just inside the 3 months since we cancelled, they would honour our previous package of £270 a month (incl VAT) however if we decided not to come back the package we were on would no longer be available and we would have to move to a new package which would be £330 a month. I stated that we wouldn't consider it unless we could get it any cheaper, they asked if we were also a RFU affiliated club as they have a deal, I said no but asked how much this would cost. She stated that they would have to do the package as per the £330 deal but it would cost £202, so there it is, that's how good the exclusive sky transmission deal is with the RFL, the RFU have not got an exclusive transmission deal with Sky and don't attract the same audience numbers as RL, but their governing body has managed to negotiatee a deal that is almost 40% cheaper to RU clubs than the RFL's deal.
I was absolutely astounded. I have written an email to Mr Rimmer and the community team at the RFL to show my disgust at this.
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Re: Sky Deal
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:20 pm
Posted by The Avenger on Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:20 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 8th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3655
Interesting stuff, rather than a complete failure of the RFLs making it sounds like SKY have prioritised growing their RU base over that of RL.
Re: Sky Deal
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:34 pm
Posted by PopTart on Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:34 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,488
Quiz Score: 400
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9777
Location: wakefield
That's ridiculous but I'm not surprised.

Let us know what the response is.
We might be able to help as a forum with emails if you don't get anywhere
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Sky Deal
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 3:20 pm
Posted by Prince Buster on Fri Jan 26, 2018 3:20 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 9th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3560
Location: Orange street
Don't know if you go on Total RL but that is the type of thing that would get you a lot of interest and support if you posted it on there.
Re: Sky Deal
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 3:20 pm
Posted by financialtimes on Fri Jan 26, 2018 3:20 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 11th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1276
The Avenger wrote:
Interesting stuff, rather than a complete failure of the RFLs making it sounds like SKY have prioritised growing their RU base over that of RL.


I'm not saying that the RFL have failed, what im saying is that Sky have given a 40% better deal to the RFU without having and exclusive broadcasting agreement on live games and also a smaller (current) Sky viewing audience.
It will be a bit of both, Sky seeing an opportunity to grow its customers along with the RFL's inability to get a better deal :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Re: Sky Deal
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 9:18 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Fri Jan 26, 2018 9:18 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 6th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 588
financialtimes wrote:
I'm not saying that the RFL have failed, what im saying is that Sky have given a 40% better deal to the RFU without having and exclusive broadcasting agreement on live games and also a smaller (current) Sky viewing audience.
It will be a bit of both, Sky seeing an opportunity to grow its customers along with the RFL's inability to get a better deal :thumb:

I've just read about this on another forum and whilst I agree with the sentiment, I do believe that the RFU have about 1,900 or so clubs under their jurisdiction and a great many of these will have club houses, whereas a great many Rugby League clubs do not own their own facilities.
That said, I do believe that given we have an exclusive deal with SKY, whilst they are soon to be limited to Union Internationals, it would do no harm for the RFL to ask the question and request parity and I look forward to hearing what response you get from the RFL.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, B V Bob, captaincaveman, Egg Banjo, Google [Bot], got there, huddiepuddies, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, madkeentrin, PopTart, Shifty Cat, Toby Chopra, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, Wilfenheimer and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,680,2801,60676,4884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM