I don't normally start topics on here and I have toyed with the decision to post this as it may reveal more about me to some users, and I would prefer a degree of anonymity however I feel that this needs to be in the public domain.
For my sins I am the chairman of one of wakefields community clubs, the current standard of the game means that as volantary run none for profit organisations, we have to be pretty smart on budgets and spending and last year in October we decided to cancel our Sky TV package as it cost approx 25% of our fixed monthly outgoings and would save us over £3k a year. Even though as an RFL affiliated club we get a subsidised deal on Sky (a pub of similar size would pay approx £30k a year). I was contacted by Sky business to ask If we would be interested in reinstating Sky and as it was just inside the 3 months since we cancelled, they would honour our previous package of £270 a month (incl VAT) however if we decided not to come back the package we were on would no longer be available and we would have to move to a new package which would be £330 a month. I stated that we wouldn't consider it unless we could get it any cheaper, they asked if we were also a RFU affiliated club as they have a deal, I said no but asked how much this would cost. She stated that they would have to do the package as per the £330 deal but it would cost £202, so there it is, that's how good the exclusive sky transmission deal is with the RFL, the RFU have not got an exclusive transmission deal with Sky and don't attract the same audience numbers as RL, but their governing body has managed to negotiatee a deal that is almost 40% cheaper to RU clubs than the RFL's deal.
I was absolutely astounded. I have written an email to Mr Rimmer and the community team at the RFL to show my disgust at this.
