Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:36 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:36 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 7th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 520
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12768
The season kicks off a week today, what do we expect? How would you line them up? I think Salford are in for a bad year with Koukash leaving and them losing Carney and Dobson, plus Lui unsettled to say the least. I'll predict 10-42 and would line up as such:

FB 20 Escare
RW 2 Davies
RC 3 Sarginson
LC 4 Gildart
LW 5 Burgess
SO 6 Williams
SH 1 S.Tomkins
P 8 Clubb
H 9 Leuluai
P 10 Flower
SR 11 J.Tomkins
SR 12 Farrell
LF 30 Hamlin

S 7 Powell
S 16 Nu'uausala
S 17 Tautai
S 19 Isa

Hamlin played his way in front of Sutton in the Leigh friendly for me
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Salford Away
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:16 pm
Posted by RichieS on Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:16 pm
RichieS
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 154
Sam will start as FB, Powell will be SH, Joel will play LF with Isa in at SR. Morgan will be on the bench with Sutton. Hamlin may not feature.
Re: Salford Away
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 3:18 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Fri Jan 26, 2018 3:18 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 16th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1276
I suppose it’ll come down to Fitness. We know Lockers and Bateman won’t play and I agree Hamlin has probably earned his place. The feedback from preseason is that he’s really shone, as has Tom Davies.

Tomkins
Davies
Sarginson
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Powell
Clubb
Leuluai
Flower
Tomkins
Farrell
Hamlin

Escare
FPN
Tautai
Sutton / Isa
Re: Salford Away
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 5:10 pm
Posted by Itchy Arsenal on Fri Jan 26, 2018 5:10 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 19th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1157
Location: God's little acre
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I suppose it’ll come down to Fitness. We know Lockers and Bateman won’t play and I agree Hamlin has probably earned his place. The feedback from preseason is that he’s really shone, as has Tom Davies.

Tomkins
Davies
Sarginson
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Powell
Clubb
Leuluai
Flower
Tomkins
Farrell
Hamlin

Escare
FPN
Tautai
Sutton / Isa

I think Sutton will start at "loose forward"
Personally I would like Escare on the bench but cant remember the last time that SW had a back on the bench. I suppose if SW is planning this switch of ST to the halves etc when TL takes a breather then if he doesn't do it against Salford then when will he make this play?
A back on the bench gives us more options and gives us some cover for in game injuries.
Like a lot of people I took to Hamlin straight away and hope he also gets the nod for a bench place.
How long is SOL out for?
Re: Salford Away
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 6:00 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Fri Jan 26, 2018 6:00 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 16th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1276
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I think Sutton will start at "loose forward"
Personally I would like Escare on the bench but cant remember the last time that SW had a back on the bench. I suppose if SW is planning this switch of ST to the halves etc when TL takes a breather then if he doesn't do it against Salford then when will he make this play?
A back on the bench gives us more options and gives us some cover for in game injuries.
Like a lot of people I took to Hamlin straight away and hope he also gets the nod for a bench place.
How long is SOL out for?


I understand he may be fit for the Hull game and if not, the week after against the Rabbitohs. Personally there’s no way I play him in that game regardless of his fitness with Warrington coming up the week after.
Re: Salford Away
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 7:43 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Fri Jan 26, 2018 7:43 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 16th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1276
Not a good start for Salford. I’m hearing that Manu Vatuvai has sustained a serious Achilles injury today. Will need to be scanned to see the extent of the injury. I wish him well.
Re: Salford Away
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 9:13 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Fri Jan 26, 2018 9:13 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 11th / 76,488
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21472
Location: WIGAN
What I expect

Tomkins
Davies Sarginson Gildart Burgess
Williams Powell
Clubb Leuluai Flower
Isa Farrell Tomkins

Sutton Nuuausala Tautai Escare

What I’m hoping for-

Tomkins
Davies Sarginson Gildart Burgess
Williams Powell
Sutton Leuluai Flower
Isa Farrell Lockers (Joel if Lockers is out)

Subs
Nuuausala Clubb Hamlin Escare

