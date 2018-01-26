The season kicks off a week today, what do we expect? How would you line them up? I think Salford are in for a bad year with Koukash leaving and them losing Carney and Dobson, plus Lui unsettled to say the least. I'll predict 10-42 and would line up as such:
FB 20 Escare
RW 2 Davies
RC 3 Sarginson
LC 4 Gildart
LW 5 Burgess
SO 6 Williams
SH 1 S.Tomkins
P 8 Clubb
H 9 Leuluai
P 10 Flower
SR 11 J.Tomkins
SR 12 Farrell
LF 30 Hamlin
S 7 Powell
S 16 Nu'uausala
S 17 Tautai
S 19 Isa
Hamlin played his way in front of Sutton in the Leigh friendly for me
