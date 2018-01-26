WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad v Workington

Squad v Workington
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:43 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:43 pm


Stone says all week he wants those first graders not yet to feature in pre season to have a run out. He then names a academy side to play Workington.

No Leeming
No Symonds
No Seb
No Jerry
No Darnell (Expected him to play considering the didnt against Wakey)
No Wakeman

Symonds surely wont be considered against Hull FC. Not sure on Wakeman either. As he played in the WC he wont have had much of a pre season again....how fit will he be?

If fit, the other 4 have to play, however.

Team selection also suggests Matty English wont be considered for round 1. He has been our best forward in both pre season games so far.

The fact Dickinson and Smith are not playing this game as well suggests to me we have definitely got a few more injuries than we are making out.
Re: Squad v Workington
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:16 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:16 pm


yep its a strange one

we will just have to wait and see the sqaud for hull i suppose

but those that havent played a pre season game have to be doubts and not the best prep to go into a sl game without any minutes under your belt is it if they do :?
Re: Squad v Workington
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 3:00 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Fri Jan 26, 2018 3:00 pm


The squad play full contact games in training anyway so those who aren't playing will still be getting what they need, just not the matchday experience. This was something that was explained by the coaching staff last year after folk we're worried we don't play enough friendlies.
