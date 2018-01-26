Stone says all week he wants those first graders not yet to feature in pre season to have a run out. He then names a academy side to play Workington.
No Leeming
No Symonds
No Seb
No Jerry
No Darnell (Expected him to play considering the didnt against Wakey)
No Wakeman
Symonds surely wont be considered against Hull FC. Not sure on Wakeman either. As he played in the WC he wont have had much of a pre season again....how fit will he be?
If fit, the other 4 have to play, however.
Team selection also suggests Matty English wont be considered for round 1. He has been our best forward in both pre season games so far.
The fact Dickinson and Smith are not playing this game as well suggests to me we have definitely got a few more injuries than we are making out.
No Leeming
No Symonds
No Seb
No Jerry
No Darnell (Expected him to play considering the didnt against Wakey)
No Wakeman
Symonds surely wont be considered against Hull FC. Not sure on Wakeman either. As he played in the WC he wont have had much of a pre season again....how fit will he be?
If fit, the other 4 have to play, however.
Team selection also suggests Matty English wont be considered for round 1. He has been our best forward in both pre season games so far.
The fact Dickinson and Smith are not playing this game as well suggests to me we have definitely got a few more injuries than we are making out.