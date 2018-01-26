WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Less than a week...

Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 11:53 am
Posted by Wirefan on Fri Jan 26, 2018 11:53 am
Wirefan User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4599
Location: Warrington
What are we expecting from game 1 vs Leeds?
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:17 pm
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:17 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 335
A win what else. I am a fan and that is a given.

What I do want is to see a team that is much improved on the previous campaign.
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:29 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:29 pm
Alffi_7 Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 1028
Hopefully we should see a better defensive structure - it's what he seems to have focused on and Leeds will be one of the better teams to trial that out against.

Biggest thing for me though is for us just to look like we have some attacking shape with players running good lines. For the last two years we just seem to shift the ball wide with the hope that someone will produce something, rather than making sure the players are in the right position/areas to make something like that happen.

I want a win, expecting a good, much improved performance, hoping it wont be same old, same old.
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:55 pm
Posted by leedsnsouths on Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:55 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1355
For those who have seen pre season games, what has your style of play been like under Price?

Does he let players improvise and take risks or is he another Micheal McGuire-esq, 5 drives and a kick loving, block-play merchant?
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:03 pm
Posted by Smiffy27 on Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:03 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 646
I am optimistic. If our defence is better then our attack with Tyrone Roberts & Ben MM will have the flair to cause problems to any opposition. Good times if they both stay fit.
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:28 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:28 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9182
leedsnsouths wrote:
For those who have seen pre season games, what has your style of play been like under Price?

Does he let players improvise and take risks or is he another Micheal McGuire-esq, 5 drives and a kick loving, block-play merchant?

We're not telling you
;)
once a wire always a wire
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:37 pm
Posted by Uncle Rico on Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:37 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3335
Location: Stuck in 1982
leedsnsouths wrote:
For those who have seen pre season games, what has your style of play been like under Price?

Does he let players improvise and take risks or is he another Micheal McGuire-esq, 5 drives and a kick loving, block-play merchant?


From the preseason matches I've only managed to get to the Salford match and it was a game without much style of play on display.

As far as attacking went we had Brown kicking and it generally felt a bit same old/same old when we shifted it out wide when Salford started to blow in the second half. Defensively I thought we looked a bit sharper and more committed and the pre-match warm routine was a bit different.

I think we will have a better idea when Roberts plays as the word is he plays off the cuff and I don't get the impression that this will be suppressed by Price
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:11 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:11 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35576
Uncle Rico wrote:
From the preseason matches I've only managed to get to the Salford match and it was a game without much style of play on display.

As far as attacking went we had Brown kicking and it generally felt a bit same old/same old when we shifted it out wide when Salford started to blow in the second half. Defensively I thought we looked a bit sharper and more committed and the pre-match warm routine was a bit different.

I think we will have a better idea when Roberts plays as the word is he plays off the cuff and I don't get the impression that this will be suppressed by Price



the last line says it really, although there was less daft predictible inside passes from brown, that was noticeable by its abscence against salford.

One would hope he's come in and said, we're going to be the best defensive team in superleague, the attack will sort it self but i'd like us to get back to being a suffocating defensive opposition, which i think we did become briefly under smith, (2013).
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:35 pm
Posted by ninearches on Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:35 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3435
Location: newton-le-willows
Should be an interesting game at Leigh next Sunday v Toronto with a few of our former players turning out. Might be worth a bus ride.
Re: Less than a week...
Post Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:47 pm
Posted by easyWire on Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:47 pm
easyWire User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 641
Location: Dubai
Uncle Rico wrote:
word is he plays off the cuff and I don't get the impression that this will be suppressed by Price


No rumour, just take a look at Mr Tumble’s highlights vid:

https://youtu.be/puHA-W01SDc

I don’t think we’ll really see any of that until he settles, is match fit and is playing on hard grounds. But let’s hope anyway...
