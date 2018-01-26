|
What are we expecting from game 1 vs Leeds?
A win what else. I am a fan and that is a given.
What I do want is to see a team that is much improved on the previous campaign.
Posted by
Alffi_7
on Fri Jan 26, 2018 12:29 pm
Hopefully we should see a better defensive structure - it's what he seems to have focused on and Leeds will be one of the better teams to trial that out against.
Biggest thing for me though is for us just to look like we have some attacking shape with players running good lines. For the last two years we just seem to shift the ball wide with the hope that someone will produce something, rather than making sure the players are in the right position/areas to make something like that happen.
I want a win, expecting a good, much improved performance, hoping it wont be same old, same old.
For those who have seen pre season games, what has your style of play been like under Price?
Does he let players improvise and take risks or is he another Micheal McGuire-esq, 5 drives and a kick loving, block-play merchant?
Posted by
Smiffy27
on Fri Jan 26, 2018 1:03 pm
I am optimistic. If our defence is better then our attack with Tyrone Roberts & Ben MM will have the flair to cause problems to any opposition. Good times if they both stay fit.
leedsnsouths wrote:
For those who have seen pre season games, what has your style of play been like under Price?
Does he let players improvise and take risks or is he another Micheal McGuire-esq, 5 drives and a kick loving, block-play merchant?
We're not telling you
leedsnsouths wrote:
For those who have seen pre season games, what has your style of play been like under Price?
Does he let players improvise and take risks or is he another Micheal McGuire-esq, 5 drives and a kick loving, block-play merchant?
From the preseason matches I've only managed to get to the Salford match and it was a game without much style of play on display.
As far as attacking went we had Brown kicking and it generally felt a bit same old/same old when we shifted it out wide when Salford started to blow in the second half. Defensively I thought we looked a bit sharper and more committed and the pre-match warm routine was a bit different.
I think we will have a better idea when Roberts plays as the word is he plays off the cuff and I don't get the impression that this will be suppressed by Price
Uncle Rico wrote:
From the preseason matches I've only managed to get to the Salford match and it was a game without much style of play on display.
As far as attacking went we had Brown kicking and it generally felt a bit same old/same old when we shifted it out wide when Salford started to blow in the second half. Defensively I thought we looked a bit sharper and more committed and the pre-match warm routine was a bit different.
I think we will have a better idea when Roberts plays as the word is he plays off the cuff and I don't get the impression that this will be suppressed by Price
the last line says it really, although there was less daft predictible inside passes from brown, that was noticeable by its abscence against salford.
One would hope he's come in and said, we're going to be the best defensive team in superleague, the attack will sort it self but i'd like us to get back to being a suffocating defensive opposition, which i think we did become briefly under smith, (2013).
Should be an interesting game at Leigh next Sunday v Toronto with a few of our former players turning out. Might be worth a bus ride.
Posted by
easyWire
on Fri Jan 26, 2018 2:47 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
word is he plays off the cuff and I don't get the impression that this will be suppressed by Price
No rumour, just take a look at Mr Tumble’s highlights vid:https://youtu.be/puHA-W01SDc
I don’t think we’ll really see any of that until he settles, is match fit and is playing on hard grounds. But let’s hope anyway...
