After the utter debacle at Elland Road this week with what seems like their 8000th badge (it's that bad, I'm sure it's a publicity stunt), it got me thinking about our club badge and what people would prefer. I know the majority are happy with the Rhinos name now, and the brand is strong, so I'm not asking about moving away from that (that discussion has been done), but I wonder what people would prefer....
Don't know how you o add pictures (someone might wanna do that for me?), but what would people's preference be?
1 - Stick with the current Rhinos badge
2 - Go back to the original hanging sheep crest with the owls
3 - Go back to the hanging sheep crest with the rugby balls instead of owls
4 - Something different
Personally, I'd love us to go back to the original crest. Has a real classy look about it, and links to the city, has meaning. It's traditional and evokes great memories for me personally, but I am conscious I'm becoming a bit of a dinosaur and one of the 'it was much better in my day' crew.
Thoughts?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: chapylad, cheekydiddles, gulfcoast_highwayman, leedsbarmyarmy, petertunks, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, Superted and 163 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,679,916
|1,505
|76,483
|4,559
|SET