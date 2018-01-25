WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The club badge

The club badge
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 8:00 pm
Posted by Superted on Thu Jan 25, 2018 8:00 pm
After the utter debacle at Elland Road this week with what seems like their 8000th badge (it's that bad, I'm sure it's a publicity stunt), it got me thinking about our club badge and what people would prefer. I know the majority are happy with the Rhinos name now, and the brand is strong, so I'm not asking about moving away from that (that discussion has been done), but I wonder what people would prefer....

Don't know how you o add pictures (someone might wanna do that for me?), but what would people's preference be?

1 - Stick with the current Rhinos badge
2 - Go back to the original hanging sheep crest with the owls
3 - Go back to the hanging sheep crest with the rugby balls instead of owls
4 - Something different

Personally, I'd love us to go back to the original crest. Has a real classy look about it, and links to the city, has meaning. It's traditional and evokes great memories for me personally, but I am conscious I'm becoming a bit of a dinosaur and one of the 'it was much better in my day' crew.

Thoughts?

