Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:38 pm
Scarey71
Just for devilment, it seems over on the 'Fax board, there's been recent consternation about the SL Chairmen organising a 'parachute payment' which ended up being paid to Leigh on relegation giving them an unfair advantage...

Apparently SL Chairmen should not be able to dictate who gets money (see where I am going?!??!).

So purely for sport...

a) Why didn't the tight 4rsed Champs directors organise one for us :) and
b) Why is it perfectly acceptable, and indeed proper, for SL Chairmen to withhold money from a new owner (to gain an unfair advantage) but not give it to give others an unfair advantage?

*puts on tin helmet and ruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuns*
Thu Jan 25, 2018 6:15 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
It's all come about from Hull KR going down the previous year. All the talk about contracts being cancelled and livelihoods etc so this season all SL clubs including Leigh voted to give 45k to the team that went down. Leigh didn't know at the time that they were going down.

Personally I think there should be a complete change in the system. Scrap the £1 Million game. Bottom of league gets relegated like in pretty much every other UK sport. Scrap the rule about automatic null and void contracts although add a clause in every single contract that should their team be relegated they are free to leave if they wish. A set parachute payment very much like Premier League to Champ have (obviously not the amount :lol: ) and then it gives the newly relegated team the chance to come back up with the same squad or gives them a year for people to see out their contract.

If they go a different route. Make SL a closed shop like the NRL. Only have clubs in there with potential or already big clubs like Wigan, Leeds etc. Franchise based but done properly, not like the way they did it last time. All teams must run reserves/academy. All other clubs in a revamped Championship/League 1 with promotion and relegation between the two and SL takes applications every 2-3 years. A lot of clubs will be unhappy with this, but at the end of the day there are a ton of clubs out there who are pointless in terms of SL. No offence but the likes of Hunslet, Swinton, Donny, Hemel, Coventry won't get into SL. Teams like Dewsbury, Batley, Fev and Fax aren't forced to overspend to achieve SL status and can focus on a 2-3 period of bringing youth in and developing a good fanbase in a competitive league which they all have a good chance of winning!

On another note I think it's a disgrace that SL chairmen can dictate what is going on. The RFL should be an independent governing body who controls and tells the SL chairmen what to do. Not the other way around. Needs a complete overhaul from top to bottom.
