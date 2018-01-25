|
|
He has just tweeted that Wakefield bosses are fuming, as a former director has been invited to join the trust.
The director concerned is Eric Timmins.
Now I think MC is away with the players at the moment.
If so, yet another cowardly stunt pulled by that weasel, Box.
I can see him, doing his best here to force Michael and Chris away from this club, so that he is only working with his cronies, who will cower behind him, rather than stand up to him.
Posted by
wakeytrin
on Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:00 pm
|
Yet more twists and turns. Unbelievable!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
|
|
Two question who do you mean by Wakefield bosses?
And who as invited him onto the trust.
Posted by
wakeytrin
on Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:24 pm
|
Posted by
Manuel
on Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:25 pm
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
Isn't he a former director?
He is at most games and has been a lifelong fan.
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1755
Location: wakefield
|
Box. Jeffries and Wallhead want a trust that they can control, they want Walker in charge. They want a trust that asks no questions and means that Walker can do what he wants on behalf of the council. Look at the way the coldstore was allowed to be built at Newmarket, that was Walker and the council.The trust at the time, chaired by Walker never questioned it. The Trust now questions everything, Walker stormed off in a hissy fit. Box then says that Yorkcourt and 88m refuse to work with the existing trust so new trust has to be formed, Box hand picks and appoints the new trust members. Let me guess Hincliffe and Walker will be two of the councils mates to be on new board. All Box. Jeffries and Wallhead want is for Yorkcourt and 88M to get what they want, they dont care a jot about the club, the community or any of us. As I have said many times BV is a joke project, it will not work. We also know that Yorcort are not going to build a community stadium at Newmarket, they want to build houses and make like bandits, Box and his cronies want this to happen as they want the club to wither and die. Lets get to Dewsbury and get there fast
lET
Manuel wrote:
Isn't he a former director?
He is at most games and has been a lifelong fan.
He is, doesn't Richardson have a box at Belle Vue too.
Up the Trin
Posted by
cosmicat
on Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:29 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 605
|
Box strikes again another knife in Trinitys back
Posted by
Willzay
on Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:29 pm
|
No doubt Manni Hussain didn't have anothing to say against it though.
Posted by
Willzay
on Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:31 pm
|
cosmicat wrote:
Box strikes again another knife in Trinitys back
Can't turn our backs when that snake is concerned.
