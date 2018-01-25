WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players out of contract

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Players out of contract

Post a reply
Players out of contract
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 12:35 pm
Posted by Dave K. on Thu Jan 25, 2018 12:35 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 19th / 76,483
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18288
Location: Back in Hull.
It seems a bit early to talk about it, but there has been a bit of discussion in the local media about it, here is what I would do.

Kelly 1 year deal, but expect him to go
Tuimavave 2 Year deal
Sika Manu 2 Year deal
Mark Minichiellono deal will retire I think
Fetuli Talanoa probably a 1 year deal
Brad Fash 2 year deal
Danny Washbrook no deal
Masimbaashe Matongo 2 year deal
Jansin Turgut 1 year deal
Jordan Lane 2 year deal
Jack Downs no deal,think he will be released.
Nick Rawsthorne. 1 year deal
Re: Players out of contract
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:05 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:05 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4862
more or less as I see it, still not sure on fash long term, hes got the heart of a lion but just isn't big enough for a prop, would be nice to get Kelly for another year,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Players out of contract
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:04 pm
Posted by ccs on Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:04 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,483
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2885
LR..... “Talks have already started with some players, some we are waiting to announce and others we might wait and see how they perform and how their bodies hold up.”

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,679,9161,50576,4834,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM