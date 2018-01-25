It seems a bit early to talk about it, but there has been a bit of discussion in the local media about it, here is what I would do.
Kelly 1 year deal, but expect him to go
Tuimavave 2 Year deal
Sika Manu 2 Year deal
Mark Minichiellono deal will retire I think
Fetuli Talanoa probably a 1 year deal
Brad Fash 2 year deal
Danny Washbrook no deal
Masimbaashe Matongo 2 year deal
Jansin Turgut 1 year deal
Jordan Lane 2 year deal
Jack Downs no deal,think he will be released.
Nick Rawsthorne. 1 year deal
