Fax Machine wrote:
I care! Odsal is a bloody awful place to go at the best of times and for a Reserve game it is even worse.
I'd agree if you had to stand behind the sticks a million miles from the pitch, freezing even in the middle of June. But you'll be in a stand, of which there's nothing wrong with.
Anyway, forget about Odsal and where its played, putting rivalries aside, at least Fax and the Bulls are putting, time, money and hard work into running reserves, while the SL clubs bicker over power and trying to get a few more pennies, not bothering to run reserve grades while participation levels are at an all time low and we'll lose even more players to the game due to them giving it up at 19 years old as they have no where to go.
Still, at least the SL clubs have more control over the game. Of which they don't see any real urgency to decide to tell everyone what we're all actually playing for this season until May at the earliest.