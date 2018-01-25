WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reserve Grade

Reserve Grade
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 11:33 am
Posted by Fax Machine on Thu Jan 25, 2018 11:33 am
Fax Machine User avatar
Bradford Bulls have just announced their Reserve Grade fixtures for the coming season:

We are down to play them 3 times. ALL AT ODSAL!

Bradford only have 2 away fixtures.
Re: Reserve Grade
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 12:15 pm
Posted by Jaffro on Thu Jan 25, 2018 12:15 pm
Who cares. Great there's another team to play.
Re: Reserve Grade
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:00 pm
Posted by Norman Bates on Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:00 pm
We have to ground share so better an away game than no game, fortunately for the Bulls they don’t have that problem, oh hang on a minute.

But they need as much money as they can so the RFL helping out again.
Re: Reserve Grade
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:41 pm
Posted by Fax Machine on Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:41 pm
Jaffro wrote:
Who cares. Great there's another team to play.


I care! Odsal is a bloody awful place to go at the best of times and for a Reserve game it is even worse.
Re: Reserve Grade
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:52 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:52 pm
Fax Machine wrote:
I care! Odsal is a bloody awful place to go at the best of times and for a Reserve game it is even worse.
At the reserve grade the seats are good viewing when you're not parting with £30 and surrounded by locals.
Re: Reserve Grade
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:49 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Thu Jan 25, 2018 2:49 pm
Nobody's forcing you to go.

Sorry I forgot it's the internet - cue outrage :evil: :evil: :evil:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Reserve Grade
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 4:48 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Thu Jan 25, 2018 4:48 pm
Fax Machine wrote:
I care! Odsal is a bloody awful place to go at the best of times and for a Reserve game it is even worse.


I'd agree if you had to stand behind the sticks a million miles from the pitch, freezing even in the middle of June. But you'll be in a stand, of which there's nothing wrong with.

Anyway, forget about Odsal and where its played, putting rivalries aside, at least Fax and the Bulls are putting, time, money and hard work into running reserves, while the SL clubs bicker over power and trying to get a few more pennies, not bothering to run reserve grades while participation levels are at an all time low and we'll lose even more players to the game due to them giving it up at 19 years old as they have no where to go.

Still, at least the SL clubs have more control over the game. Of which they don't see any real urgency to decide to tell everyone what we're all actually playing for this season until May at the earliest.

