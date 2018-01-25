WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Captain

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Captain

Post a reply
Captain
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 9:58 am
Posted by RWB on Thu Jan 25, 2018 9:58 am
RWB Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 36
I'm sure there's been a thread about this before but MC has posted on twitter that the captain has been decided and there will be an interview coming up on trinity TV. Do we think Kirmo has got the nod again? and who would be VC if so
Re: Captain
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 10:40 am
Posted by Wildcat26 on Thu Jan 25, 2018 10:40 am
Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 17th / 76,483
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Wakefield
RWB wrote:
I'm sure there's been a thread about this before but MC has posted on twitter that the captain has been decided and there will be an interview coming up on trinity TV. Do we think Kirmo has got the nod again? and who would be VC if so


I don`t know why, but i get the feeling we will see a new captain this season.
Re: Captain
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 11:05 am
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Thu Jan 25, 2018 11:05 am
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 18th / 76,483
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 915
Stab in the dark! I'll say Finny for captain or at least vice
Re: Captain
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 11:44 am
Posted by Wildcat26 on Thu Jan 25, 2018 11:44 am
Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 17th / 76,483
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Wakefield
Looks like its going to be -

Captain - Kirmond
Vice Captain - Miller
Re: Captain
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 11:57 am
Posted by RWB on Thu Jan 25, 2018 11:57 am
RWB Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 36
Heard that rumour too. Interesting if true I thought the VC would go to an 80 minute player, thought Miller may have been spelled with Hampshire this year as he as gone well in pre-season but maybe Finny will be spelled, hence Batchy doing some goal kicking in the friendlies.
Re: Captain
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 12:20 pm
Posted by Lockers700 on Thu Jan 25, 2018 12:20 pm
Lockers700 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 157
Wildcat26 wrote:
Looks like its going to be -

Captain - Kirmond
Vice Captain - Miller


I wouldn't have a problem if Kirmond was given the honour again. He faces real competition this year for his shirt which he acknowledges, but the guy has been a great servant over the years & spoke this week that he wouldn't want to play for another SL club. Maybe it's just words but I believe the guy.

There's enough senior players at the club now that one of a number could do a good job on the field with Horo's name being mentioned in a few interviews about the influence he's already having and that's not leaving out Finn, Grix and probably a couple of others.

At the very least Danny should be named the club captain as I believe that he is.
Re: Captain
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:18 pm
Posted by Wildthing on Thu Jan 25, 2018 1:18 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 20
Rep Position: 4th / 76,483
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11626
Location: The City of Wakefield
I would have Ashurst as Captain personally.
Wakefield TRINITY

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, B V Bob, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, cosmicat, Five and last, Kevs Head, Mable_Syrup, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, wakeytrin, Wilfenheimer, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 225 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,679,9161,50576,4834,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM