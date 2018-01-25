Wildcat26 wrote:
Looks like its going to be -
Captain - Kirmond
Vice Captain - Miller
I wouldn't have a problem if Kirmond was given the honour again. He faces real competition this year for his shirt which he acknowledges, but the guy has been a great servant over the years & spoke this week that he wouldn't want to play for another SL club. Maybe it's just words but I believe the guy.
There's enough senior players at the club now that one of a number could do a good job on the field with Horo's name being mentioned in a few interviews about the influence he's already having and that's not leaving out Finn, Grix and probably a couple of others.
At the very least Danny should be named the club captain as I believe that he is.