Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 7:18 am
Posted by Wanderer on Thu Jan 25, 2018 7:18 am
Some bookmakers have now priced up League One but are once again only betting Win Only;

The Dons are currently a best priced 16/1 with Skybet (14/1 with Bet365).

The front-runners in the betting are ...

Bradford Bulls 4/6 Skybet (1/2 Bet365)
Oldham 8/1 Skybet & Bet365
Whitehaven 8/1 Skybet (only 13/2 with Bet365)
Workington 8/1 Skybet (10/1 Bet365)
York City Knights 8/1 Skybet (12/1 Bet365)
Dons 16/1 Skybet (14/1 Bet365)

20/1 and upwards the remainder.
Re: League One Betting
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 8:29 am
Posted by Stand-Offish on Thu Jan 25, 2018 8:29 am
Workington?
Much better odds than us?
How shoite are we?
Demoralising or what?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

