I think we’ll go pretty well this year despite being written off by a lot of journalists and ex players in newspapers and on the radio. I sense a real determination about the place to prove a few people wrong. The spirit at Leigh on Sunday seemed much better and something I’ve been wanting to see for ages happened, the players looked like they enjoyed themselves and enjoyed their teammates successes (The Hamlin and Shorrocks try’s in particular).
If we want it enough then a top four place will be ours. I genuinely believe there isn’t a squad with more talent in then ours with the likes of Sam Tomkins, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Bateman, Farrell, O’Loughlin etc. We’re certainly not in a St Helens like position of 2016/17 of wanting our coach to pull something out the bag but then looking around and seeing only the likes of Roby, Walmsley and Percival as genuine top class players (that’s not to bag Saints as they’re now much improved if a little over reliant on some Barba magic I’d expect).