WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane hopeful for new season

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Wane hopeful for new season

Post a reply
Wane hopeful for new season
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 3:29 am
Posted by Huddersfield1895 on Thu Jan 25, 2018 3:29 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 18th / 76,483
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1310
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/no-he ... gue-season
Re: Wane hopeful for new season
Post Thu Jan 25, 2018 7:20 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Thu Jan 25, 2018 7:20 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 11th / 76,483
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21469
Location: WIGAN
I think we’ll go pretty well this year despite being written off by a lot of journalists and ex players in newspapers and on the radio. I sense a real determination about the place to prove a few people wrong. The spirit at Leigh on Sunday seemed much better and something I’ve been wanting to see for ages happened, the players looked like they enjoyed themselves and enjoyed their teammates successes (The Hamlin and Shorrocks try’s in particular).

If we want it enough then a top four place will be ours. I genuinely believe there isn’t a squad with more talent in then ours with the likes of Sam Tomkins, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Bateman, Farrell, O’Loughlin etc. We’re certainly not in a St Helens like position of 2016/17 of wanting our coach to pull something out the bag but then looking around and seeing only the likes of Roby, Walmsley and Percival as genuine top class players (that’s not to bag Saints as they’re now much improved if a little over reliant on some Barba magic I’d expect).

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brick with eyes, exiled Warrior, green machine, Grimmy, Wigg'n and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,679,6791,29576,4834,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM