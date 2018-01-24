WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Orville

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Sin Bin TV & Film The Orville

Post a reply
The Orville
Post Wed Jan 24, 2018 11:03 pm
Posted by mrpurfect on Wed Jan 24, 2018 11:03 pm
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,483
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 728
What a great show, the critics trashed it on rotten tomatoes but the audience loves it.
I just finished binge watching the first season and what a pleasant surprise, so many likable but flawed characters that make you root for all of them.
The critics seem confused as to what this show is supposed to be so trash it for not being able to put it in a box.
The Orville is a morality play , a space adventure , a workplace comedy and a sci-fi drama thats a lot of fun....by the end of season one you will be throwing your hands in the air shouting "LATCHCOMB"!
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 8 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to TV & Film







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,679,6791,34376,4834,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM