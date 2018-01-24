What a great show, the critics trashed it on rotten tomatoes but the audience loves it.
I just finished binge watching the first season and what a pleasant surprise, so many likable but flawed characters that make you root for all of them.
The critics seem confused as to what this show is supposed to be so trash it for not being able to put it in a box.
The Orville is a morality play , a space adventure , a workplace comedy and a sci-fi drama thats a lot of fun....by the end of season one you will be throwing your hands in the air shouting "LATCHCOMB"!
