For the last two years ive been lucky enough to back the top try scorer (Solomona & Eden) and won enough both times to pay for my annual jaunt to Blackpool (4 nights & en-suite) . This year is a bit tricky i think Cas will really suffer without Hardaker and believe Eden may eventually be put to full back. I think Lo will make an impression but the jump up from the championship will be a big one and at 10-1 prob not good value.
Cant see the favorite Joe Burgess 8-1 getting much service without Gelling as such this year im putting my money on our very own Tom Johnstone 20-1 with Bet Fred . Surely cant be unlucky enough to suffer another injury and with the ever improving Tupou on his inside really do think he will be up there.
