
Post Wed Jan 24, 2018 7:24 pm
Posted by New York Bar X111 on Wed Jan 24, 2018 7:24 pm


For the last two years ive been lucky enough to back the top try scorer (Solomona & Eden) and won enough both times to pay for my annual jaunt to Blackpool (4 nights & en-suite) . This year is a bit tricky i think Cas will really suffer without Hardaker and believe Eden may eventually be put to full back. I think Lo will make an impression but the jump up from the championship will be a big one and at 10-1 prob not good value.
Cant see the favorite Joe Burgess 8-1 getting much service without Gelling as such this year im putting my money on our very own Tom Johnstone 20-1 with Bet Fred . Surely cant be unlucky enough to suffer another injury and with the ever improving Tupou on his inside really do think he will be up there.
Post Wed Jan 24, 2018 7:38 pm
Posted by newcat on Wed Jan 24, 2018 7:38 pm


If we click and compete for a top four place that looks to be quite good odds.

