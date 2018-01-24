I know this isn't completely relevant (before people start), but I also didn't want to clutter up the boards with a new thread that would get in the way...
I have moved to Ponte fairly recently (insert disparaging comments here as make you feel good) and quickly realised that people who like RL only seem to be either Cas fans (80%), Fev fans (15%) and I have seen a couple with Rhinos stuff.
Anyway, I have my £15 season membership card (see 'stadium redevelopment' thread) so hoping to get to a few games at Headers and elsewhere this season. I wondered if any Rhinos on here are based around Pontefract-way or if anyone knows of any groups or where to find people who are.
I don't know anyone in the town and it isn't like Leeds (obviously) so there are less Rhinos about. Feel it would be a bit of a shame if I am going to the pub alone to watch games and / or traveling to watch them if there are others doing similarly.
Thanks for any input. As you were!
