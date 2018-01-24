WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Complete absence of marketing for new season

Posted by Roy Haggerty on Wed Jan 24, 2018 12:10 pm
In the South of England, unless you're already a RL nut, there would be no indication that RL is a week away from a new season. The BBC and online newspapers are carrying nothing about it, with the last articles from weeks ago, and not about the season launch. I was expecting by now that the RFL would be pushing out story after story relating to the clubs, prospects for the season or even plans for 2019 and beyond. But nothing.

Is there anything happening up North?
Posted by Wildthing on Wed Jan 24, 2018 12:25 pm
Roy Haggerty wrote:

Is there anything happening up North?


No. Not that I have seen.
Posted by Karen on Wed Jan 24, 2018 3:32 pm
The media launch day isn't until this Thursday so whilst most clubs have had their season launches, the actual governing body has given the media very little so far.
Posted by knockersbumpMKII on Wed Jan 24, 2018 6:29 pm
Diddly squat in the Guardian until today, https://www.theguardian.com/sport/no-he ... gue-season Gavin Willacy is a former director/larker at St.Albans Centurions and known for his book 'No Helmets Required'. Was at the WC and did some very nice reports whilst out there.
As for Dave Woods, still writing his apology for slandering Tommy Harris at the 2016 CC final hence no time to actually write anything on RL for the BBC website. He's an utter waste of time and a poop commentator.
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Wed Jan 24, 2018 7:48 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
As for Dave Woods, still writing his apology for slandering Tommy Harris at the 2016 CC final.


What happened there? Must have missed it!
Posted by JTB on Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:06 pm
'Ralph Rimmer'
Posted by Call Me God on Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:35 pm
Roy Haggerty wrote:
In the South of England, unless you're already a RL nut, there would be no indication that RL is a week away from a new season. The BBC and online newspapers are carrying nothing about it, with the last articles from weeks ago, and not about the season launch. I was expecting by now that the RFL would be pushing out story after story relating to the clubs, prospects for the season or even plans for 2019 and beyond. But nothing.

Is there anything happening up North?

...too be fair, we do have an RLFANS.COM thread slagging off the BBC, which normally means the season is nearly upon us :WHISTLE:
http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=612022

