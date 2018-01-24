|
Reputation Points:
12Rep Position:
11th / 76,483
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
5366Location:
London
|
In the South of England, unless you're already a RL nut, there would be no indication that RL is a week away from a new season. The BBC and online newspapers are carrying nothing about it, with the last articles from weeks ago, and not about the season launch. I was expecting by now that the RFL would be pushing out story after story relating to the clubs, prospects for the season or even plans for 2019 and beyond. But nothing.
Is there anything happening up North?
|
|
"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
|
Posted by
Wildthing
on Wed Jan 24, 2018 12:25 pm
|
Reputation Points:
19Rep Position:
4th / 76,483
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11623Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Roy Haggerty wrote:
Is there anything happening up North?
No. Not that I have seen.
|
|
Wakefield TRINITY
|
Posted by
Karen
on Wed Jan 24, 2018 3:32 pm
|
Karen
100% League Network
Reputation Points:
10Rep Position:
13th / 76,483
Quiz Score:
8
Joined:
Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 amPosts:
10247Location:
The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
The media launch day isn't until this Thursday so whilst most clubs have had their season launches, the actual governing body has given the media very little so far.
|
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
|
|
Reputation Points:
9Rep Position:
14th / 76,483
Quiz Score:
572
Joined:
Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pmPosts:
4253Location:
Letchworth Garden City,
|
Diddly squat in the Guardian until today, https://www.theguardian.com/sport/no-he ... gue-season
Gavin Willacy is a former director/larker at St.Albans Centurions and known for his book 'No Helmets Required'. Was at the WC and did some very nice reports whilst out there.
As for Dave Woods, still writing his apology for slandering Tommy Harris at the 2016 CC final hence no time to actually write anything on RL for the BBC website. He's an utter waste of time and a poop commentator.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
10Rep Position:
13th / 76,483
Quiz Score:
460
Joined:
Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pmPosts:
3265Location:
Shipley, Bradford
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
As for Dave Woods, still writing his apology for slandering Tommy Harris at the 2016 CC final.
What happened there? Must have missed it!
|
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Posted by
JTB
on Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:06 pm
|
JTB
100% League Network
Joined:
Mon Feb 10, 2003 10:41 amPosts:
20976Location:
Dog nosing
|
|
|
scotty 10 says: how du spell eal? is it eel?
|
|
Reputation Points:
18Rep Position:
5th / 76,483
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 amPosts:
572
|
Roy Haggerty wrote:
In the South of England, unless you're already a RL nut, there would be no indication that RL is a week away from a new season. The BBC and online newspapers are carrying nothing about it, with the last articles from weeks ago, and not about the season launch. I was expecting by now that the RFL would be pushing out story after story relating to the clubs, prospects for the season or even plans for 2019 and beyond. But nothing.
Is there anything happening up North?
...too be fair, we do have an RLFANS.COM thread slagging off the BBC, which normally means the season is nearly upon us http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=612022
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, Dally, ducknumber1, Egg Banjo, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], K-Diddy, Kevs Head, kobashi, Mike1970, Newbridge_Wolf, nottinghamtiger, tikkabull, TonyM19, wakeytrin, Wellsy13, Wilde 3, WIZEB, wrencat1873, Ziggy Stardust and 138 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,679,609
|1,509
|76,483
|4,559
|SET