For one game only!!
Hull FC & Hull KR Superteam Vs International Rugby Union Select
The sides are joining forces to take on a Rugby Union Select side, captained by Mike Tindell. Sunday 4th March at Craven Park. It is to raise funds for Hull 4 Heroes and Rugby For Heroes.
I think it's a great cause, it is important to support our veterans and this game is starting to get a lot of exposure - Nick Knowles (and Billy) from DIY SOS will be there too!
