WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Merger is happening!!

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk The Merger is happening!!

Post a reply
The Merger is happening!!
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:20 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:20 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 20th / 76,481
Quiz Score: 784
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5772
For one game only!!

Hull FC & Hull KR Superteam Vs International Rugby Union Select

The sides are joining forces to take on a Rugby Union Select side, captained by Mike Tindell. Sunday 4th March at Craven Park. It is to raise funds for Hull 4 Heroes and Rugby For Heroes.

I think it's a great cause, it is important to support our veterans and this game is starting to get a lot of exposure - Nick Knowles (and Billy) from DIY SOS will be there too!
Re: The Merger is happening!!
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:32 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:32 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 16th / 76,481
Quiz Score: 156
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10704
Wilde 3 wrote:
For one game only!!

Hull FC & Hull KR Superteam Vs International Rugby Union Select

The sides are joining forces to take on a Rugby Union Select side, captained by Mike Tindell. Sunday 4th March at Craven Park. It is to raise funds for Hull 4 Heroes and Rugby For Heroes.

I think it's a great cause, it is important to support our veterans and this game is starting to get a lot of exposure - Nick Knowles (and Billy) from DIY SOS will be there too!


What kind of players will be involved? I am guessing recently retired players of each team. Yeamo, Horne, Briscoe etc?
Re: The Merger is happening!!
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:38 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:38 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 20th / 76,481
Quiz Score: 784
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5772
Radford, David Hodgson and Mike Tindell are on the poster

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], fun time frankie, Homenaway, Karen, me 'n' our kid, Mild Rover, Opinion from the Shed, SirStan, The FC Aces and 114 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,679,3561,13476,4814,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM