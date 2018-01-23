Hello all.
We need your help please?
Attached is a copy of details of our proposal to object to the reserved matters application submitted by Yorkcourt for the building out of the Newmarket site - unless there is a clear and agreed contractual basis for the delivery of a Community Stadium in Wakefield, be that at Newmarket, Belle Vue or another site in the Wakefield City area.
The deal at Newmarket was that support was given to the construction of a 95ha industrial estate in return for a Community Stadium for Wakefield. This has not happened, but this current application could lead to that and we wish to ensure that this is the case, by making it clear that approval must NOT be given unless there is fair recompense to the citizens of Wakefield for the many millions of pounds being made by the developer from this site. I will also post the text version, so that it can be copied and pasted onto your own system and your personal details added before submission to the WMDC planning portal - details as shown.
Around 7 years ago, over 15,000 people signed a petition asking for a new Community Stadium to be built. We did not anticipate that the council would allow the Industrial site to be built without the Stadium, but this is where we are at.
Any chance we have of making this dream come true relies on funds coming forward from this development. We ask if you will help us once again in the campaign to ensure that justice is done and the developer is only allowed his permission on the basis that the Community Stadium is funded as originally agreed.
Thanks you.
Phil Townsend.
