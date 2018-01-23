WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Help Requested!

Help Requested!
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 9:36 pm
Posted by TRB on Tue Jan 23, 2018 9:36 pm
TRB
Hello all.

We need your help please?

Attached is a copy of details of our proposal to object to the reserved matters application submitted by Yorkcourt for the building out of the Newmarket site - unless there is a clear and agreed contractual basis for the delivery of a Community Stadium in Wakefield, be that at Newmarket, Belle Vue or another site in the Wakefield City area.

The deal at Newmarket was that support was given to the construction of a 95ha industrial estate in return for a Community Stadium for Wakefield. This has not happened, but this current application could lead to that and we wish to ensure that this is the case, by making it clear that approval must NOT be given unless there is fair recompense to the citizens of Wakefield for the many millions of pounds being made by the developer from this site. I will also post the text version, so that it can be copied and pasted onto your own system and your personal details added before submission to the WMDC planning portal - details as shown.

Around 7 years ago, over 15,000 people signed a petition asking for a new Community Stadium to be built. We did not anticipate that the council would allow the Industrial site to be built without the Stadium, but this is where we are at.

Any chance we have of making this dream come true relies on funds coming forward from this development. We ask if you will help us once again in the campaign to ensure that justice is done and the developer is only allowed his permission on the basis that the Community Stadium is funded as originally agreed.

Thanks you.

Phil Townsend.

"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto //www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto //wakefield.rlfans.com
Re: Help Requested!
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 9:37 pm
Posted by Egg Banjo on Tue Jan 23, 2018 9:37 pm
Egg Banjo
I'll do it as soon as you get the copyable version up!
Re: Help Requested!
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 9:47 pm
Posted by TRB on Tue Jan 23, 2018 9:47 pm
TRB
Whilst it is very encouraging to see this Reserved Matters Application for the Newmarket site I feel that under the current circumstances that I must object.
When Outline Consent was granted in December 2012 it was on condition that a Community Stadium must be built once 60,000m2 of floorspace had been built and occupied and was covered in a Unilateral Undertaking that Yorkcourt gave to Wakefield Council. However Yorkcourt dis-regarded the Undertaking with the application for the Newcold cold store such that it did not contribute to the 60,000m2 trigger which means that we are no nearer to the Community Stadium being constructed than where we were 5 years ago when permission was granted.
Cllr Peter Box has gone on record as saying that the Council would have preferred a Multi-Party Section 106 Agreement rather than the Unilateral Undertaking that was accepted by the Secretary of State and also said that Yorkcourt had agreed to replace the Unilateral Undertaking with a new Section 106 Agreement that would include the Newcold development. This Reserved Matters Application is the perfect opportunity to do this.
I therefore believe that the Council should make it a condition of any consent that a new Multi-Party Section 106 Agreement or similar legally binding contract be provided that will ensure the delivery of the Community Stadium at Newmarket or some other approved site and on the same terms outlined in the Outline Consent by 2020 at the latest.
Should such a condition and contract be attached to the consent then I would be delighted to remove my objection and support the application.

The objection can be used as a template but objectors can put in an abjection in their own words but the paragraph in bold needs to be included with any objection.
Objections can be done on the Council's Planning Portal at :
http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/planning/pl ... ons-online
After clicking "agree" if you search for "Newmarket Lane" you will see the Reserved Matters Application Reference : 17/03102/REM
Before being able to comment on the application you have to Register and then you will be able to make a comment.
Should objectors wish to make written objections they should be addressed to :

Planning Services
Development Management
Wakefield Council
Wakefield One
PO Box 700
Wakefield
WF1 2EB
Quoting the Application Reference Number : 17/03102/REM

In addition to placing objections we would like objectors to write to their 3 local Councillors and again the template above can be used as the basis but again objectors can use their own words but again must include the paragraph in bold.
Details of Local councillors can be found at :
http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/site/where-i-live
and then put in your postcode and the names of the Councillors will be visible. Clicking on the pictures will gives their details including email and postal addresses.
For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto //www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto //wakefield.rlfans.com
Re: Help Requested!
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:12 pm
Posted by PopTart on Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:12 pm
PopTart
Thanks TRB. I'll do it at work tomorrow.
Re: Help Requested!
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:26 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Tue Jan 23, 2018 10:26 pm
Will do it tomorrow TRB
Is the meeting with Andrea Jenkins still in the pipeline?
Re: Help Requested!
Post Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:02 am
Posted by TRB on Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:02 am
TRB
wakeytrin wrote:
Will do it tomorrow TRB
Is the meeting with Andrea Jenkins still in the pipeline?


Baby, Christmas, wedding, illness and changes in what’s on offer have made it difficult to get this going. We need to see if the revised offer on BV comes through or if it is just another delaying tactic!
For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto //www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto //wakefield.rlfans.com
Re: Help Requested!
Post Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:35 am
Posted by financialtimes on Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:35 am
financialtimes
Done :thumb:
Re: Help Requested!
Post Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:51 am
Posted by M62 J30 TRINITY on Wed Jan 24, 2018 8:51 am
Done and my 3 local councillors emailed

