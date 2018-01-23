WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints New Captain

Saints New Captain
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:35 pm
Posted by HoofeHearted on Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:35 pm
Our new Captain for 2018 is James Roby. :D
Re: Saints New Captain
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:40 pm
Posted by Saint Rabban on Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:40 pm
Just as importantly, Holbrook says Wilkin will only have limited gametime this coming season.
Re: Saints New Captain
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:45 pm
Posted by Arthur Bitter on Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:45 pm
Yes was expecting this move. James is very laid back and will be a more of an inspirational rather than a bossy bloke. That said, hopefully he can develop a ‘roaster on the field’ when required.
Re: Saints New Captain
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:57 pm
Posted by Dux on Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:57 pm
Good news all round.
Re: Saints New Captain
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 7:04 pm
Posted by Judder Man on Tue Jan 23, 2018 7:04 pm
Good news, we appreciate Wilkin's loyalty to the club and his past efforts but he is no longer an automatic choice in the first 17 if Ashworth, Tai, LMS, Peyroux, Knowles and Bentley are our back rowers.
