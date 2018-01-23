WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SYDNEY HARBOUR DINNER CRUISE

SYDNEY HARBOUR DINNER CRUISE
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 2:53 pm
Posted by Foti with the goaty on Tue Jan 23, 2018 2:53 pm
Hi Guys,
If you would like to be apart of a special night and cruise around the most beautiful harbour in the world, you can, IF your going to OZ that is :)

CST has teamed up again with Experience sport and Legends of League charity for x players whom are doing it tough !

FRIDAY 16TH FEB

LEGENDS OF LEAGUE DINNER CRUISE departs from Darling harbour 6.30pm -10.30pm

* LUXURY BOAT, PANORAMIC WINDOWS AND OUTDOOR AREAS TO ENSURE THE BEST VIEWS!
* 4HOURS CRUISING AROUND THE HARBOUR
* CANAPIES ON ARRIVAL
* 4 HRS NON STOP BEER , WINE AND SOFTDRINKS
* SUPERB HOT AND COLD BUFFET INCLUDING DESERTS
* SPECIAL RUGBY LEAGUE GUEST SPEAKERS
* MUSIC AND MORE ....

PRICE IS £120PP

OVER 120 ALREADY BOOKED AND GOING TO BE A GREAT NIGHT

TO BOOK http://www.catalansporttours.com/sydney ... dinner.php

All the best
David
[b]www.catalansporttours.com
CATALANS DRAGONS AND RLFANS.COM OFFICIAL PARTNERS[/b]

