|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
17th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
484
Joined:
Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pmPosts:
6267Location:
Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Nothing has happened in the world of Rugby League (Super League to be precise as they do not acknowledge championship/league 1 clubs) for 6 days now, what a pathetic website.
|
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
|
Reputation Points:
12Rep Position:
11th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pmPosts:
8855
|
[quote="Budgiezilla"]Nothing has happened in the world of Rugby League (Super League to be precise as they do not acknowledge championship/league 1 clubs) for 6 days now, what a pathetic website.[/quote
Or, a mickey poor effort by the sports' media machine.
Less than 2 weeks to the start of the season, there should be "news" breaking every day, to create some kind of "build up".
Maybe we should ask Big Nige to come back
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
9th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pmPosts:
12133Location:
Leeds 13
|
Agreed.
It's not the BBC's job to be our PR machine. It's up to the PR machines at every club, and at Super League Europe, to be creating stories that the BBC feels that it has to talk about.
Aside from a few friendlies, what of interest has actually happened since Toronto sacked three players? And if nothing interesting has happened, what the hell are the marketing departments at the 12 clubs doing all day?
|
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
17th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
484
Joined:
Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pmPosts:
6267Location:
Sefton Street, Leigh
|
They could have an 'in brief/gossip' column, like totalrl & loverugbyleague.com have. If it's football, you can find out who Scottish club Albion Rovers have just signed.....FFS !
I agree Bramley Rhino not a lot has happened in the last 7 days or so, but they could have 'features/interviews' etc. But as they only pay to televise the challenge cup and SL highlights, doubt they will bother. They will just wait for Super league news to happen....
|
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Posted by
Wildcat26
on Tue Jan 23, 2018 3:08 pm
|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
17th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
8
Joined:
Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pmPosts:
725Location:
Wakefield
|
bramleyrhino wrote:
Agreed.
It's not the BBC's job to be our PR machine. It's up to the PR machines at every club, and at Super League Europe, to be creating stories that the BBC feels that it has to talk about.
Aside from a few friendlies, what of interest has actually happened since Toronto sacked three players? And if nothing interesting has happened, what the hell are the marketing departments at the 12 clubs doing all day?
What are clubs supposed to do make stories up? If there is no news coming out of a club, then there`s no news? Its as simple as that.
For me i would hope the marketing department at my club was concentrating on how they can attract fans/Increase ticket sales which i have seen been pushed all over social media by most clubs.
|
|
|
Posted by
bren2k
on Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:17 pm
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
9th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
140
Joined:
Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pmPosts:
13532Location:
Ossett
|
Wildcat26 wrote:
What are clubs supposed to do make stories up?
Yep - that's kind of how it works these days; the PR/marketing function of any organisation provides 'news' items to as many outlets as it can, in the hope that it gets carried. I pay a company to do it for me - they made a story out of the appointment to a new job of someone who already worked for us, and it reached 600k people.
At the last media briefing I attended, the advice given (by an ex journalist) was that media outlets have slashed their staff to skeleton levels, so they have nobody left to go out and find stories - on that basis, they love it if you provide the stories for them.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
9th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pmPosts:
12133Location:
Leeds 13
|
Wildcat26 wrote:
What are clubs supposed to do make stories up? If there is no news coming out of a club, then there`s no news? Its as simple as that.
For me i would hope the marketing department at my club was concentrating on how they can attract fans/Increase ticket sales which i have seen been pushed all over social media by most clubs.
Yes. That's what marketing is - creating stories, creating content, constantly communicating with the media and pushing the message, the product and the brand. That's how it works. It's one element of how a club can achieve exactly what you describe - increased interest and, ultimately, increased sales. Social media is another element (although a lot of clubs are inexcusably poor at this), as is ecommerce, as is outdoor media, as is digital content, as is print and radio. It all matters.
At the moment, we're a week from the start of the season and it is barely in the concience of the media or anyone outside the RL bubble. That's not the fault of BBC Online, it's the fault of the clubs.
Last edited by bramleyrhino
on Tue Jan 23, 2018 5:04 pm, edited 2 times in total.
|
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
9th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pmPosts:
12133Location:
Leeds 13
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
They could have an 'in brief/gossip' column, like totalrl & loverugbyleague.com have. If it's football, you can find out who Scottish club Albion Rovers have just signed.....FFS !
I agree Bramley Rhino not a lot has happened in the last 7 days or so, but they could have 'features/interviews' etc. But as they only pay to televise the challenge cup and SL highlights, doubt they will bother. They will just wait for Super league news to happen....
The two websites you describe have teams dedicated to creating content for that audience. Their entire business model depends on the quality of the content that they produce on a very specific niche.
The BBC more than likely doesn't because, and I'm guessing here, the level of interest in it's RL content is minimal in the context of its wider sports coverage.
Again, the question needs to be asked closer to home - why does nobody give enough of a feck about the sport beyond a small number of people in a handful of M62 towns and cities? The answer lies with the sport's own failings.
|
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
|
Reputation Points:
17Rep Position:
6th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pmPosts:
1795
|
bren2k wrote:
At the last media briefing I attended, the advice given (by an ex journalist) was that media outlets have slashed their staff to skeleton levels, so they have nobody left to go out and find stories - on that basis, they love it if you provide the stories for them.
They wouldn't even need to go out and find stories, they could pop a look at the Sky Sports website and see stories they haven't covered. Not hard to have an article on Watkins and Houghton being named new captains of their respective clubs in the last few days.
It might not be their job to promote this sport but surely it's in their own interest to attract as many visitors to their site as possible. If fans of certain sports don't visit their site because of poor or little coverage then that's a failure by them regardless of the efforts or lack of by the RFL and clubs.Two wrongs don't make a right.
|
|
|
Posted by
Wigg'n
on Tue Jan 23, 2018 5:42 pm
|
Reputation Points:
10Rep Position:
13th / 76,480
Quiz Score:
372
Joined:
Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 amPosts:
5863
|
What does Dave Woods even do when he’s not commentating or posting a breaking news RL scandal? His last activity on Twitter was to retweet a great article the Daily Star wrote on Ste Ward and his mental health campaigning. As ‘BBC RL Correspondent’ he must be embarrassed.
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, Bullseye, Call Me God, ducknumber1, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, PC Plum, PrinterThe, SecondRowSaint, steadygetyerboots-on, The Vicar of Widnes, Towns88, Upanunder, Wellsy13, Wildthing and 155 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,679,293
|1,727
|76,480
|4,559
|SET