Last night our "iconic" status was justified when we made it onto a question on award winning, national programme, The Chase.
"in 2017 which rugby league team was liquidated"
Now the best bit, the contestant, who obviously wasn't an RL fan guessed Huddersfield. When asked why, she said Bradford & Leeds were big clubs so didn't think it was us. I nearly spat my tea out thinking of the implosion happening in certain areas.
Obviously we're still iconic
*Disclaimer, before anyone kicks off, i'm using iconic, ironically (i cringe when anyone uses)
