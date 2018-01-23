WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT - The Chase

OT - The Chase
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 11:08 am
Posted by Bull Mania on Tue Jan 23, 2018 11:08 am
Last night our "iconic" status was justified when we made it onto a question on award winning, national programme, The Chase. :wink:

"in 2017 which rugby league team was liquidated"

Now the best bit, the contestant, who obviously wasn't an RL fan guessed Huddersfield. When asked why, she said Bradford & Leeds were big clubs so didn't think it was us. I nearly spat my tea out thinking of the implosion happening in certain areas. :lol: :lol:

Obviously we're still iconic :wink: :wink: :wink:


*Disclaimer, before anyone kicks off, i'm using iconic, ironically (i cringe when anyone uses)
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 11:17 am
Posted by AndyMc88 on Tue Jan 23, 2018 11:17 am
Did the chaser get it right?
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:43 pm
Posted by bentleyman on Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:43 pm
Yes
Post Tue Jan 23, 2018 9:08 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood on Tue Jan 23, 2018 9:08 pm
Good program but almost certainly rigged.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

