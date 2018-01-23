Here we go then.
For those who haven't yet joined in the 'fun', a brief outline:
Payment
We ask for a donation to the chosen charity (Wakefield Hospice) of at least Â£5, with an initial target of Â£200.
You can either pay by cash/cheque to Wrencat1873 - pm him for details
or you can pay by debit/credit card via BT-MyDonate (link below)
https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/wtrlfanspredictions
If you would put the 'name to display' as your user id, that will help us keep track. You can also hide the amount.
For gift aid you'll need to answer yes/no/no to the questions. i.e. a taxpayer, not receiving a service and not receiving a benefit
Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.
So:
Round 1 Fixtures
Warrington v Leeds
Hull FC v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
St Helens v Castleford
Hull KR v Wakefield
Widnes v Catalans
Just choose which team you think will win each fixture.
e.g.
Warrington
Huddersfield
Salford
St Helens
Wakefield
Widnes
Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.
You will also have 2 byes available for the season should you forget to post (worth 4 points)
Results
I'll post the points table each week.
Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.
There will be 6 fixtures per week in the normal season and 8 fixtures in the SL playoffs and qualifiers. The world club challenge, semis, grand final and million pound game fixtures are not included in the league.
There will also be a separate knockout cup competition included, starting when SL clubs join the challenge cup rounds.
For those who haven't yet joined in the 'fun', a brief outline:
Payment
We ask for a donation to the chosen charity (Wakefield Hospice) of at least Â£5, with an initial target of Â£200.
You can either pay by cash/cheque to Wrencat1873 - pm him for details
or you can pay by debit/credit card via BT-MyDonate (link below)
https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/wtrlfanspredictions
If you would put the 'name to display' as your user id, that will help us keep track. You can also hide the amount.
For gift aid you'll need to answer yes/no/no to the questions. i.e. a taxpayer, not receiving a service and not receiving a benefit
Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.
So:
Round 1 Fixtures
Warrington v Leeds
Hull FC v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
St Helens v Castleford
Hull KR v Wakefield
Widnes v Catalans
Just choose which team you think will win each fixture.
e.g.
Warrington
Huddersfield
Salford
St Helens
Wakefield
Widnes
Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.
You will also have 2 byes available for the season should you forget to post (worth 4 points)
Results
I'll post the points table each week.
Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.
There will be 6 fixtures per week in the normal season and 8 fixtures in the SL playoffs and qualifiers. The world club challenge, semis, grand final and million pound game fixtures are not included in the league.
There will also be a separate knockout cup competition included, starting when SL clubs join the challenge cup rounds.