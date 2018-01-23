WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League 2018 for Wakefield Hospice

Posted by coco the fullback on Tue Jan 23, 2018 3:53 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 20th / 76,474
Quiz Score: 596
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 2047
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Here we go then.

For those who haven't yet joined in the 'fun', a brief outline:

Payment
We ask for a donation to the chosen charity (Wakefield Hospice) of at least Â£5, with an initial target of Â£200.

You can either pay by cash/cheque to Wrencat1873 - pm him for details

or you can pay by debit/credit card via BT-MyDonate (link below)

https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/wtrlfanspredictions

If you would put the 'name to display' as your user id, that will help us keep track. You can also hide the amount.

For gift aid you'll need to answer yes/no/no to the questions. i.e. a taxpayer, not receiving a service and not receiving a benefit

Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.

So:
Round 1 Fixtures
Warrington v Leeds
Hull FC v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
St Helens v Castleford
Hull KR v Wakefield
Widnes v Catalans

Just choose which team you think will win each fixture.
e.g.
Warrington
Huddersfield
Salford
St Helens
Wakefield
Widnes

Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.
You will also have 2 byes available for the season should you forget to post (worth 4 points)

Results
I'll post the points table each week.

Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.


There will be 6 fixtures per week in the normal season and 8 fixtures in the SL playoffs and qualifiers. The world club challenge, semis, grand final and million pound game fixtures are not included in the league.

There will also be a separate knockout cup competition included, starting when SL clubs join the challenge cup rounds.
************Â LEAGUEÂ *******ROLL OF HONOURÂ **********Â CUPÂ **************
2008Â ******Â mwildcatÂ *******************************************************
2009Â ******Â mwildcatÂ *******************************************************
2010Â ******Â YorkshireoneÂ ***************************Â Devil's AdvocateÂ *******
2011Â ******Â LG83Â ************************************Â I'mWakefieldTillIDieÂ *****
2012Â ***Â t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57Â ****Â Adelaide-giant.no9Â *****
2013Â ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014Â ********Daddycool*********************************Â Her in doorsÂ ******
2015Â ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016Â *******Her In Doors*********************************Chissitt********
2017 ****adelaide-giant.no9/cheshirecat57**************Chissitt********
Posted by coco the fullback on Tue Jan 23, 2018 4:04 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 20th / 76,474
Quiz Score: 596
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 2047
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Round 1 Fixtures

Warrington v Leeds
Hull FC v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
St Helens v Castleford
Hull KR v Wakefield
Widnes v Catalans

Deadline: Thursday 1st February 2018 7.45pm

Good luck 8)

If you're going away or otherwise engaged, feel free to post in advance (on here or by pm) as demonstrated by JINJER:

JINJER wrote:
I'm away on Monday for two weeks, can I put mine in now please?

Warrington
Hull
Salford
St Helens
HKR
Catalans
