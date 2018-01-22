I see that The Broncos have taken delivery of a Dacia Duster from sponsor, Dacia Retail West London.
I have to say that I do think the club could have made a bit more of an effort. Jason Loubser could have made a bit of an effort and been a bit smarter. A suit might have been more appropriate dress. He is the CEO after all.
In truth the mascot should have been there for the photos. The local press should have been invited, giving publicity to both Dacia and the club. The season starts in two weeks after all and we need all the publicity we can get.
We really do not help ourselves.
