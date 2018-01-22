WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.

Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 6:41 pm
Horbury Cat
Just been listening to Radio an Kirmo was mentioned in his last year after being with us 8 years so doez he deserve a testimonial year I think so.
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 6:55 pm
Redscat
Article in today's League Express about Kirmo where he claims he would never play for any other SL club than Wakefield Trinity, and he reckons that he may be due a testimonial this season. Good luck to the lad!!!
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 7:15 pm
little wayne69
It's a yes from me, when he's had to play when injured must have felt like 10 years at times.
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 7:24 pm
wakeytrin
Yes from me. Been a real stalwart. Could have left us when our future was uncertain, but chose to stay.
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 7:42 pm
PopTart
Only after 10 years for me.
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 7:45 pm
Willzay
Short answer - yes. Deserves it solely on that chase back at Hull a few years ago when no one else could be bothered alone.
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 7:57 pm
musson
100% yes

Stayed when he could have easily gone

Club legend
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 8:18 pm
poplar cats alive
Embodies all that is Wakefield Trinity as did JD and he had testimonial. It's a yes from me.
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 8:22 pm
Big lads mate
A big yes from me Horbury Cat :) but it might change if he doesn’t look after Jordan in Lanzarote.
Re: Does Kirmo deserve a testimonial.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 8:30 pm
Yosemite Sam
A yes from me. Typifies the Wakey spirit

