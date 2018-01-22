WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds match

Mon Jan 22, 2018 5:36 pm
bellycouldtackle
Thought England had a great game, he really had a go. Grix was outstanding I think he was involved in every try either scoring or assisting in some way. Difficult conditions and a ref who must have been told to clamp down on holding down resulted in a real stop start affair. Thought we tried to play to much open Rugby that resulted in handing over procession in our own half, if we do that in SL we will not win many. Need to get wet weather rugby heads on and learn when to play. When we got procession near to Hudds line we did look good, the first try was fabulous. Our defense was Ok ish, apart from the barge over try that came of the back of three penalties I think all Hudds tries came from kicks.
Anakin gave us a boost when he came on, just when I thought Hudds were getting on top. Some real selection headaches for CC, centres, back row and bench spots are really tough decisions.
Mon Jan 22, 2018 5:56 pm
vastman
Still plugging away for Anakin, have you got share?

I very much hope we DO play open rugby this years and I reckon it will win us a few. I understand the logic of a more conservative winter game but I'm not convinced it actually works.
