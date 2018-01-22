WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - McNally joins Bradford

McNally joins Bradford
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 3:44 pm
Posted by Cokey on Mon Jan 22, 2018 3:44 pm
IGNORE

http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/ ... -year-deal
Re: McNally joins Bradford
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 3:49 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Jan 22, 2018 3:49 pm
IGNORE

Has he still got plenty of pace?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: McNally joins Bradford
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 4:03 pm
Posted by Vancouver Leyther on Mon Jan 22, 2018 4:03 pm
IGNORE

Bullseye wrote:
Has he still got plenty of pace?

He does have pace and an eye for a gap. Good hands too. I personally would have liked him to stay.
Best of luck Greg. I enjoyed seeing you play.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: McNally joins Bradford
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 4:50 pm
Posted by ste747 on Mon Jan 22, 2018 4:50 pm
IGNORE

Vancouver Leyther wrote:
He does have pace and an eye for a gap. Good hands too. I personally would have liked him to stay.
Best of luck Greg. I enjoyed seeing you play.


Fully agree, good luck Greg.
Re: McNally joins Bradford
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 5:38 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Mon Jan 22, 2018 5:38 pm
IGNORE

Good signing for the Bulls, will get a bag full of tries in that league.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: McNally joins Bradford
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 6:00 pm
Posted by scrum on Mon Jan 22, 2018 6:00 pm
IGNORE

THECherry&Whites wrote:
Good signing for the Bulls, will get a bag full of tries in that league.

Toronto and Bradford have agreed a dual registration deal-Good luck Greg in your new venture.
Re: McNally joins Bradford
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 7:37 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Jan 22, 2018 7:37 pm
IGNORE

Bullseye wrote:
Has he still got plenty of pace?


He was a genuine attacking threat in SL last season, after he had recovered from a terrible pre-season injury. The fact that he's done that in two consecutive seasons is testimony to his courage and determination. There aren't many better full backs who know just when to chime into the attacking line and his positional play on opposition kicks is excellent. Granted, he isn't too hot on returning those kicks, and his defensive play isn't generally strong, but it was no worse than any of our other full backs last season.

He'll have a field day in League 1, and then the Championship, if he stays.

Good luck Gregg, thanks for everything these past few seasons, and rip it up at the Bulls. :thumb:

