Bullseye wrote:
Has he still got plenty of pace?
He was a genuine attacking threat in SL last season, after he had recovered from a terrible pre-season injury. The fact that he's done that in two consecutive seasons is testimony to his courage and determination. There aren't many better full backs who know just when to chime into the attacking line and his positional play on opposition kicks is excellent. Granted, he isn't too hot on returning those kicks, and his defensive play isn't generally strong, but it was no worse than any of our other full backs last season.
He'll have a field day in League 1, and then the Championship, if he stays.
Good luck Gregg, thanks for everything these past few seasons, and rip it up at the Bulls.
