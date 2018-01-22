WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HOW MUCH?

Championship 1 Keighley Cougars

HOW MUCH?
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 12:00 pm
Posted by guess who on Mon Jan 22, 2018 12:00 pm
guess who User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 28, 2002 12:36 pm
Posts: 7169
Just seen it's going to cost Â£20 to watch The bulls and Kly. For the preseason game.

I will stay at home. Not paying that for a friendly.
Re: HOW MUCH?
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 8:58 pm
Posted by Hello Trouble! on Mon Jan 22, 2018 8:58 pm
Hello Trouble! User avatar
Joined: Thu Apr 25, 2013 2:23 pm
Posts: 479
Location: Keighley
guess who wrote:
Just seen it's going to cost Â£20 to watch The bulls and Kly. For the preseason game.

I will stay at home. Not paying that for a friendly.


It's Â£15 for the Provident Stand and Â£10 to stand on the terraces for Adults. Not quite sure where Â£20 has come from.
