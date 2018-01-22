I think that it is a bit outrageous that the Australians have an elected group of Immortals, but there is no such group for British players, or for that matter New Zealand or French players.
The Australian Immortals are:
Clive Churchill, Graeme Langlands, Reginald "Reg" Gasnier, Robert "Bobby" Fulton, Walter "Wally" Lewis, Andrew Johns, John "Johnny" Raper, Arthur Beetson.
Players have to be retired before they can be elected.
Notable omissions are Brian Bevan, Malcolm "Mal" Meninga, Brett Kenny, Eric Grothe, and Kenneth "Ken" Irvine.
Many people believe that the Immortals group will be expanded in the future to include Johnathan Thurston and perhaps William "Billy" Slater.
Who would you nominate for the British Immortals group, if such a membership was to be created? Remember it has to be more than a very good player. It has to be an exceptional player.
William "Billy" Boston? Ellery Hanley? Alexander "Alex" Murphy? Roger Millward? Richard "Dick" Huddart? Brian McTigue? Keiron Cunningham? Martin Offiah?
The Australian Immortals are:
Clive Churchill, Graeme Langlands, Reginald "Reg" Gasnier, Robert "Bobby" Fulton, Walter "Wally" Lewis, Andrew Johns, John "Johnny" Raper, Arthur Beetson.
Players have to be retired before they can be elected.
Notable omissions are Brian Bevan, Malcolm "Mal" Meninga, Brett Kenny, Eric Grothe, and Kenneth "Ken" Irvine.
Many people believe that the Immortals group will be expanded in the future to include Johnathan Thurston and perhaps William "Billy" Slater.
Who would you nominate for the British Immortals group, if such a membership was to be created? Remember it has to be more than a very good player. It has to be an exceptional player.
William "Billy" Boston? Ellery Hanley? Alexander "Alex" Murphy? Roger Millward? Richard "Dick" Huddart? Brian McTigue? Keiron Cunningham? Martin Offiah?