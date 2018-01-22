WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should British rugby league have its own Immortals group?

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:32 am
I think that it is a bit outrageous that the Australians have an elected group of Immortals, but there is no such group for British players, or for that matter New Zealand or French players.

The Australian Immortals are:

Clive Churchill, Graeme Langlands, Reginald "Reg" Gasnier, Robert "Bobby" Fulton, Walter "Wally" Lewis, Andrew Johns, John "Johnny" Raper, Arthur Beetson.

Players have to be retired before they can be elected.

Notable omissions are Brian Bevan, Malcolm "Mal" Meninga, Brett Kenny, Eric Grothe, and Kenneth "Ken" Irvine.

Many people believe that the Immortals group will be expanded in the future to include Johnathan Thurston and perhaps William "Billy" Slater.

Who would you nominate for the British Immortals group, if such a membership was to be created? Remember it has to be more than a very good player. It has to be an exceptional player.

William "Billy" Boston? Ellery Hanley? Alexander "Alex" Murphy? Roger Millward? Richard "Dick" Huddart? Brian McTigue? Keiron Cunningham? Martin Offiah?
Posted by Someday on Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:51 am
I do not like saying this but for one I agree with you well said for a change
Posted by Wildcat26 on Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:53 am
Neil Fox would be on that list for me.

Talking more recently, i don`t think Sinfield would be too far off that list if your putting Cunningham in there.
Posted by nkpom on Mon Jan 22, 2018 11:20 am
We do have our own version - the Rugby League Hall of Fame. http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/about_the_rfl/history__heritage/hall_of_fame. Unfortunately interest in the Hall of Fame tends to wax and wane, but I was privileged to be at both the 2013 and 2014 induction ceremonies.
Posted by PrinterThe on Mon Jan 22, 2018 11:59 am
He's only just copied an article from yesterday

http://www.rugby-league.com/article/516 ... mortals-be
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon Jan 22, 2018 12:55 pm
I did not copy the article from yesterday. I was completely unaware of it. Steven Mascord, who I know personally, happens to be on the same wave length as me but it is pure coincidence that his article and my posting came out at the same time.

In any case, why should Mascord's article appearing in another place stop us from discussing the matter on RLfans?
