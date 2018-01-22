WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship tabe predictions

Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 9:35 am
Posted by hooligan27 on Mon Jan 22, 2018 9:35 am
hooligan27
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 409
So the season is less than 2 weeks away. Clubs have gained and lost star players who will finnish where

1. Leigh
2. Fax
3. Fev
4. Toulouse
5. Toronto
6. London
7. Batley
8. Sheffield
9. Dewsbury
10. Rochdale
11. Swinton
12. Barrow
Re: Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 9:46 am
Posted by griff1998 on Mon Jan 22, 2018 9:46 am
griff1998
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4854
So basically last season's table with a bit of optimism for your own team ? :roll:

Let's hope the season's not quite so predictable.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
Re: Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:02 am
Posted by Beaujangles on Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:02 am
Beaujangles
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 49
Liking the blind optimism Mr Hooligan....
1.Bankrolled Darlings
2.Toronto nogrounds
3.Fev
4.Larndon
5.Toulouse
6.Fax
7.Seagulls
8.Batley
9.Dewsbury
10.Rochdale
11.Swinton
12.Barrow.
Re: Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:28 am
Posted by hooligan27 on Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:28 am
hooligan27
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 409
last year I wrote us off and look what happened

London will be nothing to fear this season
Toronto will be in for a shock thinking they can steam roll teams like last season buying expensive individual players does not make a team who play well together

leigh need to watch for us and fev this year. We will have a good idea on sunday the difference between us both
Re: Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:54 am
Posted by Greg Florimos Boots on Mon Jan 22, 2018 10:54 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7749
1. Leigh
2. Toronto
3. Fev
4. Toulouse
5. Fax
6. London
7. Batley
8. Dewsbury
9. Barrow
10. Sheffield
11. Swinton
12. Rochdale

Looking at 2 leagues of 6 this season. Leigh look to have a better team than last season, a couple of losses might put pressure on Jukes though who I don't feel is the man to keep them in SL so that might be a blessing in disguise for them. Toronto have the money to spend but the squad is all over the place so they wont have it all their own way. Fev have recruited very well and where as the last 2 seasons they were very reliant on getting quality from Leeds this season anyone they get from Leeds will just add to an already very good squad. They could challenge Toronto for 2nd. Again Toulouse have recruited well and will have the best half back pairing in the league, they will be very dependant on their away form but I see them making the top 4. Fax have had our worst off season recruitment in many a year but still have a very solid squad. We will be there or there abouts the top 4 but like Fev last couple of seasons, this year it will be us reliant on DR to give us that extra quality. London have lost key players and staff and I don't see them been anywhere near as good as last year.

That brings me to the bottom 6 and Batley are probably the team that could push to break in to the top 6 after what was basically a transitional year last year. They have a decent squad but I feel they lack the extra quality to put them straight in the top 6. Dewsbury seem to perform well under Kelly despite him not really been liked by the players and it will be interesting to see how they go with him in charge for the full season. Barrow have made some improvements on the sly in the off season and look to have a decent squad, their home form will be key to them staying up. Sheffield are wafer thin and although they can probably put together a competitive starting 13 they lack strength in depth and injuries to key players could see them in danger. Swinton look like they have a decent squad on paper and now have some good people running the club and really the same goes for Rochdale but financial difficulties have affected them both and I can see them been the bottom 2. The reality is that from 7th down I can see them all been interchangeable in the same way I can see the same for 3rd to 6th near the top.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 11:32 am
Posted by j.c on Mon Jan 22, 2018 11:32 am
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6801
Beaujangles wrote:
Liking the blind optimism Mr Hooligan....
1.Bankrolled Darlings
2.Toronto nogrounds
3.Fev
4.Larndon
5.Toulouse
6.Fax
7.Seagulls
8.Batley
9.Dewsbury
10.Rochdale
11.Swinton
12.Barrow.


Bankrolled Darlings :D we have moved on as a club haven't we.
Leigh
Toronto
Toulouse
Fev
London
Batley
Fax
Swinton
Sheffield
Barrow
Dewsbury
Rochdale
Re: Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:17 pm
Posted by interceptor on Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:17 pm
interceptor
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 146
Very hard to determine where Fax will be until we see the first team sheet. If it's soley our squad players about 7/8th. With additions that raise the bar particularly around pace and points scoring ability, top 5. But it's just pure wild guesswork at this stage. The advantage currently is our opponents also haven't a clue what team we will put out or how brave our coach is to ring the changes.
Re: Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 3:48 pm
Posted by chazzerboy on Mon Jan 22, 2018 3:48 pm
chazzerboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 229
1 Leigh (The parachute payment gives them a advantage and not to mention the backer DB).
2 Featherstone ( Ridyard is a class act)
3 Toronto ( Will be interesting to see how they adapt to life in the championship. No easy games like Champ 1)
4 Fax ( We have a settled squad with a reserve grade and a top coach in RM)
5 Toulouse ( Recruited well and will challenge again for top 4)
6. London (Lost key players in key positions)
7. Batley ( Still got a decent team and will claim a few scalps especially at home)
8. Barrow ( Look to have recruited well and will avoid relegation)
9 Eagles ( shrewd coach in Mark Aston always makes them competitive)
10 Rams (Do well to stay in championship considering money that's in it)
11 Rochdale (Financial difficulties)
12 Swinton ( Not got the money to compete and lost Duffy)
Re: Championship tabe predictions
Post Mon Jan 22, 2018 6:23 pm
Posted by thefaxfanman on Mon Jan 22, 2018 6:23 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1233
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Leigh
Toulouse
Toronto
Fax
Fev
London
Dewsbury
Batley
Swinton
Sheffield
Barrow
Rochdale
