1. Leigh
2. Toronto
3. Fev
4. Toulouse
5. Fax
6. London
7. Batley
8. Dewsbury
9. Barrow
10. Sheffield
11. Swinton
12. Rochdale
Looking at 2 leagues of 6 this season. Leigh look to have a better team than last season, a couple of losses might put pressure on Jukes though who I don't feel is the man to keep them in SL so that might be a blessing in disguise for them. Toronto have the money to spend but the squad is all over the place so they wont have it all their own way. Fev have recruited very well and where as the last 2 seasons they were very reliant on getting quality from Leeds this season anyone they get from Leeds will just add to an already very good squad. They could challenge Toronto for 2nd. Again Toulouse have recruited well and will have the best half back pairing in the league, they will be very dependant on their away form but I see them making the top 4. Fax have had our worst off season recruitment in many a year but still have a very solid squad. We will be there or there abouts the top 4 but like Fev last couple of seasons, this year it will be us reliant on DR to give us that extra quality. London have lost key players and staff and I don't see them been anywhere near as good as last year.
That brings me to the bottom 6 and Batley are probably the team that could push to break in to the top 6 after what was basically a transitional year last year. They have a decent squad but I feel they lack the extra quality to put them straight in the top 6. Dewsbury seem to perform well under Kelly despite him not really been liked by the players and it will be interesting to see how they go with him in charge for the full season. Barrow have made some improvements on the sly in the off season and look to have a decent squad, their home form will be key to them staying up. Sheffield are wafer thin and although they can probably put together a competitive starting 13 they lack strength in depth and injuries to key players could see them in danger. Swinton look like they have a decent squad on paper and now have some good people running the club and really the same goes for Rochdale but financial difficulties have affected them both and I can see them been the bottom 2. The reality is that from 7th down I can see them all been interchangeable in the same way I can see the same for 3rd to 6th near the top.