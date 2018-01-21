WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Bradford

Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:43 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:43 pm
Rumours tonight that Marwan Koukash is going to invest in Bradford Bulls. From a latent fanbase perspective this would make much more sense than Salford. Living in the area I've also heard of reasonably advanced potential plans for the RFL to relocate to Odsal after they move from Red Hall. I think Bradford in their pomp brought a lot to the competition, including some impressive attendances. (average around 15,000 at their height). And whilst Koukash isn't everyone's cup of tea he does bring some ambition and different thinking to the table. Interesting to see whether there's anything in this.

