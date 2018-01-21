If you were one of the 320 who saw the reference to Trevor's book being on sale at the programme fair yesterday but were unable to get there, then this message is for you.
The full title of the book is "Come On Northern" The fall and rise of Bradford Northern RLFC 1954 to 1965 and it is available direct from the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk
